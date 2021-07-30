JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Jay Litherland, former Chattahoochee High School Cougar, earned a silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley race July 25 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Litherland is a two-time Olympian, having also competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but this marks his first time winning a medal.

He came in second place to fellow University of Georgia graduate and teammate, Chase Kalisz.

Litherland and Kalisz’s coach from UGA, Jack Bauerle, was in the stands watching as the pair claimed the top two spots in the first event in Tokyo.

“It was almost like the perfect storm,” Bauerle said. “It’s just something you hope for, but when it happened, it’s quite interesting because I’ve been doing this for a long time. I just finished my 42nd year, and I was not prepared for the feeling. I was almost numb. I honestly didn’t know if it was day or night, and I was so happy because I was looking down at those two guys in probably the happiest moment of their life.”

Before Bauerle recruited Litherland and his brothers to swim in Athens, Litherland trained at Dynamo Swim Club in Alpharetta during his middle and high school years.

Bauerle describes Litherland as a free spirit with a hidden inner competitiveness.

“What you saw at the Olympic Games is reminiscent of practice because he likes to try to run people down at the end, and that’s exactly what happened,” Bauerle said. “It was the most competitive 400 individual medley in history because in the finals, eight people had an honest to goodness chance. But he came from behind and was in a dogfight and he did it again. … Quite frankly, it was a dream come true.”

Litherland is half Japanese, so competing and winning in Tokyo was all the more special for him, Bauerle said. Not only is he a hero in the United States, representing Team USA, “but he’s a hero here.”

“He’s a modest guy and I’m proud of him, and I’m happy for him more than anything else,” Bauerle said. “It’s a game changer.”