Chamblee powers through errors for 37-21 win over Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Typically, letting the ball hit the ground three times and battling through too many muscle cramps to count isn’t the best recipe for a successful Friday night. Chamblee High can credit an explosive first half from quarterback Fabian Walker and wide receiver Tristian Sizemore for knocking them off that course.
Walker tossed a trio of first first-half scores, including two to Sizemore, to help the Bulldogs to a 37-21 victory over Dunwoody High on Friday at North Dekalb Stadium. The win gives the Bulldogs their third straight 2-0 start to the season after failing to win more than two games all year from 2014-2019.
“It’s always good to get out with a win,” Chamblee coach Bob Swank said, more relieved than happy. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Call it early-season jitters, excessive humidity, or just a case of the yips, but Chamblee struggled in its first offensive possession. It fumbled on the opening play of the game, a pass from Walker that hit the ground behind the line of scrimmage and was very nearly recovered by the defense. Three plays later, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Sizemore was called back due to offsetting pass interference penalties.
A holding penalty and a snap over Walker’s head set the Bulldogs up with a 2nd and 38 from their own 14-yard line.
“We had way too many operational errors,” Swank said. “The fumbles, the penalties. We put ourselves in too many bad situations. We really didn’t play very well tonight.”
And yet, it was a play with another unforced error that seemed to shift the momentum in Chamblee’s favor.
On 4th and 27 from their own 25-yard line, the Bulldogs suffered yet another high snap, this one landing in the end zone. This time, though, they were able to get the punt away, and a roughing the kicker penalty on the Wildcats gave Chamblee a reprieve.
Walker and the Bulldogs didn’t miss the opportunity.
On the sixth play of the new drive, Walker hit Sizemore for a 10-yard touchdown pass on a quick slant, giving their team a 7-0 lead they’d never relinquish.
Less than three minutes later, wide receiver Levi Bradham caught Walker’s second touchdown pass of the night, this a 38-yarder, and Walker connected with Sizemore one more time late in the second quarter for a 15-yard touchdown to go into the break up 30-6
Walker finished the first half 12-of-18 for 196 yards and three touchdown passes. He was 14-of-23 for 216 and three scores passing for the game.
“He stayed calm back there,” Swank said of Walker. “And, you know, (Sizemore) didn’t even play on offense last year. So, they’re still getting used to each other. They had a good connection tonight.”
Credit the Chamblee defense, too, for ending any type of Dunwoody comeback before it started.
Trailing 30-6 with the final minutes ticking off the clock in the first half, the Wildcats had a chance to cut into the Bulldogs lead. Quarterback Porter LeDoyen led his team down to the 1-yard line inside of a minute left and had four tries to get across the goal line. Instead, the Chamblee defense tightened and stopped Dunwoody for no gain on four straight plays to end the half.
Cornerback Jordan Thornton helped the defense with an interception earlier in the half to set up the Bulldogs second scoring drive of the game.
Walker added 35 yards and a nifty 17-yard rushing touchdown to his impressive night, as well. Late in the third quarter, he ran right on a 2nd and 8 from the 17-yard line but ventured straight into the teeth of four Dunwoody defenders. Reversing course, he outran the defense to the near corner of the end zone for a score that put his team ahead 37-12 heading into the fourth.
Running back Larry Harris notched 128 yards on 11 carries, including 82 on one long run, to help pace the offense.
LeDoyen passed for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and added two rushing touchdowns in the losing effort.
Despite the win, Swank’s attention was more on the unforced mistakes.
“I don’t know,” he said. “Maybe it’s early-season jitters. We’ve got to figure that stuff out.”
Chamblee plays another non-region game against Duluth next Friday, while Dunwoody (1-1) will look to bounce back against Druid Hills.