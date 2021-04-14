chamblee baseball

Members of the Chamblee High School junior varsity baseball team are, back row, from left: Cian Khajavi, Grant Pasley, Bratton Blake, Colton Jimenez, Sincere White, Jake Pothoff, Joshua Knight, Luke Williams, Nikolas Mack; front row: Zachary Picheta, Nicholas Flowers, Myles Weekly, Connor Jones, Noah Harkins, Sean O’Brien, Bobby Rivers, Jack Brobst, Ethan Rowlands and JJ Curran. Coaches are: Alan Loper, Nate Berryman, Trent Savage, Mike Padgett and Jonathan Rosen.

 SPECIAL

Chamblee pitchers Myles Weekly and Noah Harkins led the Bulldogs in the semi-final game of the DeKalb County JV baseball championship against Southwest DeKalb in a 10-3 win March 27. Later that day, the Bulldogs matched up against the Dunwoody Wildcats where Jack Brobst started on the mound.

The championship game went back and forth until the Bulldogs took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Jake Pothoff came in to close out the game, holding the Wildcats to 1 run over the final 3 innings and a 6-5 win for the 2021 DeKalb County JV Championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.