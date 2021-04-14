Chamblee pitchers Myles Weekly and Noah Harkins led the Bulldogs in the semi-final game of the DeKalb County JV baseball championship against Southwest DeKalb in a 10-3 win March 27. Later that day, the Bulldogs matched up against the Dunwoody Wildcats where Jack Brobst started on the mound.
The championship game went back and forth until the Bulldogs took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Jake Pothoff came in to close out the game, holding the Wildcats to 1 run over the final 3 innings and a 6-5 win for the 2021 DeKalb County JV Championship.
