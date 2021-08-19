Centennial ‘young and hungry’ entering 2021 campaign

ROSWELL, Ga. — Among Centennial’s 83-man roster for 2021, only about a dozen seniors will suit up for the Knights this year.

Following a similar storyline from last year, Centennial will be young this season, a description second-year head coach Sean O’Sullivan is quick to make of his team. But, he hastens to add, it’s a hungry squad.

On the heels of two straight winless seasons (0-18), the Knights are eager to hit the field in 2021 and right the ship. Only the small senior class on the team has experienced a high school win for the black and blue of Centennial.

With a team mostly comprised of sophomores and juniors, O’Sullivan said consistency will be key to the Knights’ fortunes this year, but in order to rebuild a program, there must be a youth movement.

“I feel like the younger kids will have to grow up faster than they should have to, but they’ve been working hard,” he said. “And we’ve spent the whole year in the weight room getting bigger, fast and stronger, and that’s always a help.”

Team stats Overall record: 102-143 2018: 7-4 (7-1) 2019: 0-10 (0-6) 2020: 0-8 (0-6) Region championships: 2002 State championships: 0

Centennial is hoping that offseason work pays dividends to push the Knights back into the win column.

“It’s always the goal to reverse your fortunes [after a winless season], especially after last year, taking over the program and amid the circumstances,” O’Sullivan said. “But every new year is a new start.”

With a fresh slate of games, O’Sullivan said the Knights will not concern themselves about the competition or the stakes at play in its Region 7-6A games. Rather, the team will look inward.

“We play in a very competitive region, and a lot of the teams that were playoff teams last year return a lot of players,” he said. “But we have to worry about Centennial football and do what we can control to excel in all three phases of the game.”

Much of the Knights’ fortunes lie with the play of the offensive line, and O’Sullivan believes that core will be a strong suit for Centennial this year.

“Although they are young, they have really gelled together, and without a good offensive line, you are not going to be successful,” he said.

Team Schedule 8-20 @Lambert 8-27 vs. Roswell 9-10 vs. Peachtree Ridge 9-17 @Riverwood* 9-24 vs. Chattahoochee* 10-1 @Cambridge* 10-15 vs. River Ridge* 10-22 @Johns Creek* 10-29 @Creekview* 11-5 vs. Sequoyah* *denotes region game

The offensive front will be anchored by left tackle Daniel Calhoun. The 6-foot-6, 340-lb. sophomore was already heavily recruited by Power Five collegiate programs as a freshman and started every game for the Knights last season.

Calhoun will lead the Knights’ rushing attack ahead of running backs Nathan Webster, a sophomore, and junior Desmond Leverett. Webster led the team in rushing yards last season.

Sophomore Tyler Laskaris will take over at quarterback after appearing in several games for the Knights last season. O’Sullivan said seniors St. Joseph Oyedotun and Joshua Bracey earned playing time last year and should be among the go-to targets for Laskaris.

The Knights’ secondary is perhaps the most seasoned corps among its defense with three returning starters. Leverett will also line up on defense at linebacker with junior Xavier Hood, both reprising their roles from last season. Cole Wit also brings experience at safety along with junior Johnsley Barbas.

“(Barabas) received several ACC offers on the summer, and we are looking for him to make an impact,” O’Sullivan said.

Centennial will begin its quest to win the program’s first game since 2018 with three non-region games again Lambert, crosstown rivals Roswell and 2020 playoff team Peachtree Ridge. The Knights kick off their region schedule Aug. 19 at Riverwood.