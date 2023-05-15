Cambridge boys and girls teams claim region title in track & field

NORCROSS, Ga. — Both the boys and girls track and field teams at Cambridge High School won the 5A Region Championship for the first time in school history April 24-25.
The teams traveled to Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross to compete against six other schools and won their respective region titles after two days of competition.
With the top four finishers in each individual event and relays, the Bears competed in the state 5-A sectionals May 6, including a number of individuals and seven of eight relays.
In all, 11 individuals, plus two boys and two girls relay teams from Cambridge qualified for the state meet at the sectionals, which were held at Jefferson High School.
There were a number of school records established at the regionals.
The boys 4x800-meter relay, both 4x100-meter relay teams, both 4x200-meter relay teams and both 4x400-meter relay teams advanced to sectionals. There were also close to three dozen individual scorers.