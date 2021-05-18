NORTH GEORGIA — Alpharetta and Blessed Trinity boys track and field earned the ultimate hardware last week in the GHSA state meet in Carrolton and Powder Springs.
The Raiders took the Class 7A team title, the program’s second straight, while the BT boys won their first team championship in 5A competition.
Alpharetta edged Marietta by two points to earn their second consecutive title after the 2020 championship meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Raiders were led by two finals wins by CJ McFerrin. The senior captured the top spot on the podium in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.21, beating out the state runner-up by .14 seconds.
McFerrin also led the Raiders 4x400-meter relay team to a state title that clinched the program’s team championship. McFerrin, Dylan Merrell, Matteo Carrier and Kylen Crosby outpaced the field by over three seconds with a time of 3:14.69.
McFerrin earned another podium finish by placing third in the 110-meter hurdles.
Mark Morozov earned a state runner-up finish in the triple jump with a distance of 46-8 and placed fifth in the long jump. Jevan Parara was third in the discus, Noel Asiedu was fourth in the high jump, Crosby was state runner-up in the 400-meter dash and Carriere earned fourth in the 100-meter dash to round out Alpharetta’s scoring.
Before Alpharetta won its second team title, Blessed Trinity was celebrating its first. The Titans outscored Starr’s Mill by 4.5 points for the 5A crown.
Distance running competition was critical to the Titans’ title. In the 3200-meter run, Benjamin Rothering earned BT’s only individual state title of the meet ahead of Adam Wade in second. The duo also excelled in the 1600-meter event with Wade placing as state runner-up with Rothering in third.
The two results accounted for 32 of BT’s 52 team points.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Reagan Rogers, Colin Shank, Alexander Garrot and Zachary Burke placed fourth with Garrot placing 7th in the 800-meter run. Jordan McCants was state runner-up in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. JP Squeri placed 10th in the discus.
Local state champions
John Robinson (King’s Ridge): Class-A Private boys 100-meter dash, Class-A Private boys 200-meter dash
Savannah Simmons (Mount Pisgah): Class-A Private girls long jump
Maddy Childress (Mount Pisgah): Class-A Private girls triple jump
CJ McFerrin (Alpharetta): Class 7A boys 300-meter hurdles
Alpharetta Class 7A boys 4x400-meter relay: Dylan Merrell, Matteo Carriere, Kylen Crosby, CJ McFerrin
Benjamin Rothering (Blessed Trinity): Class 5A boys 3200-meter run
Hannah Minuitti (Blessed Trinity): Class 5A girls 1600-meter run
Blessed Trinity Class 5A girls 4x800-meter relay: Emma Jacobs, Katherine Hamfeldt, Claire Petersen, Kelly Ann Sutterfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.