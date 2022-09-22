 Skip to main content
All-female baseball team wins championship

From left: Emma Winklmann, 9, Johns Creek; Remi Hammock, 9, Statham; Blythe Cammack, 9, Johns Creek; Jo Hancock, 9, Alpharetta; assistant coach Ian Winklmann, Johns Creek; Maggie Park, 8, Kennesaw; Riley Borod, 10, Johns Creek; Ellie Hancock, 8, Alpharetta; head coach J.P. Borod, Johns Creek; Gianna Harris, 10, Winder; Phoebe Appen, 7, Alpharetta; assistant coach Trent Hammock, Statham; Addie Greene, 10, Rome; and Evie Barton, 10, Dawsonville.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The 10U Georgia Peaches, an all-female travel baseball team based in Johns Creek, competed in the Cobb County Sunday Series tournament on Sept. 18 in Powder Springs. After finishing 2-0 in pool play, they went on to defeat the Smyrna Slammers Prospects, 8-7, in the championship game. 

This is the first known instance of an all-female baseball team entering and winning an otherwise all- boys travel baseball tournament in Georgia.

Teams from across the state of Georgia joined the Georgia Peaches for an all day tournament in Powder Springs on September 18th. The Georgia Peaches finished pool play as the number one seed going into the championship game.

Maggie Park, star second baseman for the Georgia Peaches, drives in teammate Blythe Cammack for the winning run in the championship game.