From left: Emma Winklmann, 9, Johns Creek; Remi Hammock, 9, Statham; Blythe Cammack, 9, Johns Creek; Jo Hancock, 9, Alpharetta; assistant coach Ian Winklmann, Johns Creek; Maggie Park, 8, Kennesaw; Riley Borod, 10, Johns Creek; Ellie Hancock, 8, Alpharetta; head coach J.P. Borod, Johns Creek; Gianna Harris, 10, Winder; Phoebe Appen, 7, Alpharetta; assistant coach Trent Hammock, Statham; Addie Greene, 10, Rome; and Evie Barton, 10, Dawsonville.
All-female baseball team wins championship
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The 10U Georgia Peaches, an all-female travel baseball team based in Johns Creek, competed in the Cobb County Sunday Series tournament on Sept. 18 in Powder Springs. After finishing 2-0 in pool play, they went on to defeat the Smyrna Slammers Prospects, 8-7, in the championship game.
This is the first known instance of an all-female baseball team entering and winning an otherwise all- boys travel baseball tournament in Georgia.
Georgia Peaches team huddle
The Georgia Peaches huddle after their game two victory in pool play over Elevate 10U to advance to the championship game.
Championship game ends in thrilling fashion
The championship game ended in thrilling fashion when Maggie Park hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Blythe Cammack crossed home plate to put the Peaches up for good, 8-7.
Girl power
After the championship game, the Georgia Peaches posed with tournament runners up Smyrna Slammers Prospects 10U.
Georgia Peaches win championship
Teams from across the state of Georgia joined the Georgia Peaches for an all day tournament in Powder Springs on September 18th. The Georgia Peaches finished pool play as the number one seed going into the championship game.
