Open to change?

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for your 2023 Medicare insurance is quickly approaching: October 15th, 2022 - December 7th, 2022.
Are you open to exploring new Medicare insurance options?
If you have Medicare insurance, I would like to encourage you to ask yourself what you like about your current coverage and what you would change to make it better.
Medicare Advantage Plans, often referred to as Medicare Plans, have many different features. Ask yourself if any of these features would make your plan experience better for next year:
- Lower copays on major services, like hospital and outpatient surgery
- Flexible dental benefits
- Part B Reduction Plan (Getting money back through your SS Check)
- “Flex” cards for over-the-counter drug and grocery allowance
- More assistance for chronic conditions
Because of Medicare compliance, I cannot go into any plan details until October 1st, but call us to schedule your no cost appointment for October.
Appointments book up early, so call today!
Since our last article in August, we’ve received a number of great questions! Here are just a couple:
Q: Do I have to do anything if I am happy with my current Medicare insurance?
A: The only time you must make a plan change to your Medicare Advantage plan or Stand-Alone Prescription Drug Plan is if they are stopping the plan at the end of the year, but it may be advantageous for you to make a plan change.
Please read all of your communications coming from your insurance company. You may have opted for email as your preferred method of communication from the insurance company, so check that email too!
Q: Why did my name brand prescription drug just go up in price?!
A: At this point in the year, chances are you are in the Coverage Gap (“Donut Hole”). For this year, it means that your total drug cost between you and your insurance company has reached $4,430. One solution to help ease the pain of the high cost is to try using a lower cost generic. If that is not an option for you, call me for other possible solutions to lower your drug costs.
For help making changes to your Medicare insurance for next year, give us a call today at (770) 913-6464 to schedule an appointment during the Annual Enrollment Period between October 15th, 2022 - December 7th, 2022.