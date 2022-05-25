Voters select new Fulton County School Board

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — North Fulton voters have chosen a new slate of faces for the state’s fourth largest school system.

At around 2 p.m. on May 25, the unofficial results from Fulton County showed Lillie Pozatek had secured the District 2 school board seat after capturing 51.69 percent of the vote. She is set to replace incumbent Katie Reeves, who did not seek re-election and represents Alpharetta and Milton.

As an educator, parent volunteer and businesswoman, Pozatek ran on bringing results-driven leadership to the table. Her opponent, Brittany Griffin, secured 48.31 percent of the vote.

Additionally, at the time of reporting, Kristin McCabe was ahead of Kimberly Ware for the District 5 school board seat, formerly held by Linda McCain, with 57.69 percent of the vote. Ware garnered 42.31 percent. The district includes Johns Creek and Alpharetta.

On May 9, McCabe told Appen Media she has been a resident of Johns Creek for the past 18 years and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of South Florida. Her husband, Dan, was a founding Johns Creek City Council member, and she has been engaged with Fulton County Schools for the past 15 years.

Fulton County School Board positions are non-partisan.