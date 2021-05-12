ATLANTA, Ga. — High schools in the North Fulton region claimed top spots nationally and statewide on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of “2021 Best High Schools.”
In its annual ranking, the magazine reviewed data from nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked approximately 18,000. The publication has compiled the annual list since 1985 using a range of factors including college readiness, math and reading performance and graduation rates.
Among the 500 top-ranked U.S high schools, Northview High led the Fulton County School System ranking 280th, followed by Chattahoochee at 327, Alpharetta at 401 and Cambridge at 456. Just out of the top 500 was Johns Creek High School at 594, with Milton at 656, Roswell at 775 and Centennial at 1,953.
Placement on the U.S. News annual list is a recognition of strong schools with a culture and climate that supports academics, said Cliff Jones, the district’s chief academic officer.
“Kudos to the staffs and students of the recognized schools,” Jones said. “This list signals to our communities that the overall FCS K-12 academic program offers a nationally recognized rigorous and relevant learning environment for students.”
This year’s list of best high schools was based on data received from the 2018-19 school year.
Statewide, all eight traditional high schools in the North Fulton region were ranked among the top 50 out of the state’s 426 high schools. That ties Fulton County Schools with the Gwinnett and Cobb County school systems for the most schools from one district in the top 50.
The state’s highest-ranked school was Gwinnett School of Mathematics and Science.
While the national rankings have been compiled for 35 years, U.S. News significantly changed the criteria in 2019 to open the survey to more schools, including charter and magnet schools.
Prior to 2019, only about 14 percent of the nation’s public high schools were evaluated, based primarily on performance and participation in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. Today, any public high school with at least 15 students is eligible.
A statement from U.S. News noted the publication “wanted to greatly expand the number of schools that are evaluated so that there is broader differentiation among all high schools, not just those that are top performing.”
Also gone are the familiar gold, silver and bronze medal categories for schools. Instead, U.S. News numerically ranks the top 75 percent of the schools nationally, and it lists the bottom 25 percent alphabetically along with the ranking range.
Schools are now assigned a 0-100 percentile scoring system. Top-ranked Northview High School with a score of 98.43 indicates that fewer than 2 percent of all schools nationally scored higher.
Private schools are not included in the rankings because most do not administer statewide accountability tests, such as the Georgia Milestones Assessments, which are federally mandated for public schools.
Georgia’s percentage of schools in the top 25 percentile of the nation puts it closer to the top of the list than the bottom. Georgia is ranked 21st out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., with nearly 25 percent of its 426 public high schools ranked in the top 25 percent nationally.
Among Southern states, Georgia is behind only Florida, which is ranked 6th in the nation with 36 percent of its high schools in the top 25th percentile. Topping the list of 50 is Massachusetts with nearly half its high schools making the top 25 percent. At the bottom is Maine, which researchers noted did not provide sufficient test scores to be adequately evaluated.
View the entire report at: usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.
