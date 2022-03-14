Three Fulton School Board members to retire

ATLANTA — Three long-serving members of the Fulton County Board of Education will not seek re-election this year, taking with them over five decades of combined experience and leadership. All three represent schools in the North Fulton area.

Katie Reeves, who represents Alpharetta and Milton, Linda McCain, whose district includes Johns Creek and Alpharetta, and Julia Bernath, who represents Sandy Springs and Roswell, will step down at the end of their terms on Dec. 31.

The only other board member up for re-election this year is Kimberly Dove of South Fulton who is seeking a second four-year term.

Fulton County School Board positions are non-partisan. The winners of the four open seats will be decided in the May 24 primary election.

District 1 School Board member, Katha Stuart, who represents Roswell and Milton, is not up for re-election until 2024. She was appointed to the board in 2015 and subsequently won election in 2016 and 2020.

Katie Reeves

Katie Reeves is the longest-serving member currently on the Fulton County School Board. She was first elected in 1999 and has been re-elected five times, working with nine superintendents over her tenure.

Reeves served as board president from 2003-2005, and arrived on the board during the population and enrollment boom in North Fulton in the early 2000s. During her tenure, 20 new schools have opened in the region (45 total across the system), including Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta which was her vision.

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve this community for almost 24 years,” Reeves said. “I have great faith that this amazing community will find another board member to hear their concerns and represent their views.”

In the May 24 election, voters will choose between Brittany Griffin and Lillie Pozatek for the District 2 school board seat.

Linda McCain

Linda McCain was elected to the Fulton School Board for District 5 in 2010 and will finish her third term in office at the end of this year. She came onto the board with a deep understanding of education and schools, having served as a member of local school advisory councils and PTAs in her children’s schools for many years.

McCain quickly assumed a leadership role on the seven-member board. She was elected the board’s vice-president in 2013, then president in 2015.

The Johns Creek resident said she looks back on her time on the board as one spent improving the educational experience for students, while being mindful of how tax dollars are being spent.

“While the past two years proved to be very challenging, I know that I am leaving Fulton County Schools in a great position,” McCain said. “I am ready to step back and let others chart the course for our continuing pursuit of excellence in public education.”

In the May 24 election, voters will choose between Kristin McCabe and Kimberly Ware for the District 5 school board seat.

Julia Bernath

Perhaps the most impactful loss of leadership on the Fulton School Board will be the retirement of Sandy Springs School Board President Julia Bernath.

Since being appointed to the board in 2000 to fill an unexpired term, then elected to her first term in 2002, Bernath has almost continually served as either vice president or president over her six terms.

She represents District 7 which includes Sandy Springs and portions of Roswell, Alpharetta and Johns Creek.

“After much soul-searching and thought, I have decided that 23 years will be enough, and I am ready to start on my next journey in life,” Bernath said in an online post to her community. “I feel I will have left our school district in a good place when my term ends…and I am so proud of the accomplishments this district has made and where we are now.”

In the May 24 election, voters will choose between Linda Arnold, Phil Chen and Michelle Morancie for the District 7 school board seat.