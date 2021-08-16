Alpharetta Elementary
Principal Cathy Crawford began her teaching career with Fulton County Schools in 2001 as a special education teacher at Hillside Elementary School.
Over the course of her 22 years with the district, Crawford has also served as an Instructional Support Teacher and Special Education program specialist for the Northeast Learning Community.
She returns to Alpharetta Elementary after having initially served as its assistant principal from 2018 through 2020, when she left to become the assistant principal at Centennial High School.
Crawford earned her bachelor’s degree from Elon University, master’s degree from Kennesaw State University, and earned her education specialist degree in school leadership from the University of North Georgia.
She succeeds Kathleen Stamper who is now principal at Liberty Point Elementary School.
Manning Oaks Elementary
Principal Nikkole Flowers began her teaching career in 2001 as a middle school teacher with Atlanta Public Schools before joining the Fulton School System as a language arts teacher at Sandtown Middle School.
In 2011 she was named an assistant principal at Holcomb Bridge Middle School, followed by the move to Centennial High School as assistant principal in 2017.
Flowers earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University and earned her education specialist degree in school leadership from Mercer University.
She succeeds Jennifer Rosenthal who is now principal at Spalding Drive Elementary.
Wilson Creek Elementary
Principal Stephanie Haga joined the Fulton County School System in 2005 as a science teacher at Autrey Mill Middle School where she spent six years as a teacher and grade level lead.
In 2012, Haga was selected as one of the district’s first STEM Program specialists, and spent four year supporting teachers in math and science instruction in the Central Learning Community.
In 2016, Haga was named assistant principal at Heards Ferry Elementary School, before moving in 2018 to her most recent position as assistant principal at New Prospect Elementary School.
Haga earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Adventist University, and her Master’s degree in elementary education from Vanderbilt University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.