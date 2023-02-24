Tensions flare over explicit library books at Forsyth Board of Education meeting

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County parents and residents voiced concerns over explicit content in school district libraries to the Board of Education at its Feb. 21 meeting.
Three speakers argued the content of books should not be censored, citing fiction as important to development and expression.
“The entirety of a book is important, even if the subject matter is uncomfortable, even if you don’t like it, even if you wouldn’t read it,” Angie Darnell said. “Literature can reflect reality. Stories of reality, no matter the timeline of history, are often shocking.”
Darnell said calls to action to censor explicit reality in literature is an emergency, and disinformation and intimidation tactics are affecting the rights of individuals to read. She said the push for censorship is an agenda, rather than a righteous cause.
Anita Tucker credited the maturity of her son, who attended Forsyth County schools, to the expansive curricula and diverse subject matter he received in the district.
Tucker said groups that support the censorship use political agendas to undermine trust in public education, and such groups are unwelcome in Forsyth County.
Meanwhile, three speakers who support limiting explicit content in the school libraries addressed concerns about the readiness and safety of children having access to such literature.
Cindy Martin said she submitted a 40-page book challenge packet that addresses sexually explicit books available in the district, which she said was rejected because she did not submit an essay.
She said the content of the books contradicts the county’s sex education curriculum and the school district’s five-year strategic plan.
Martin read an explicit excerpt involving children from the Margaret Atwood dystopian novel “Oryx and Crake,” which is available as an audiobook at West Forsyth High School.
In 2022, Martin and Alison Hair, members of the Mama Bears of Forsyth County, filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education for prohibiting Hair from reading graphic excerpts from school library books at board meetings.
U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story ruled in the Mama Bears’ favor Jan. 31, allowing them to continue the readings at meetings.
“In the name of sexual exploration by a few kids that may be ready, or think they’re ready, to engage with graphic sexual content, they’re threatening most kids and parents that are not ready,” Jere Krischel said.
The debate follows the pending state Senate Bill 154, which would criminalize school librarians who allow students to check out materials deemed harmful or obscene.
The board also approved a policy that limits the length of time speakers can address the board to three minutes; requires speakers to sign up 24 hours in advance for items that are not on the agenda; and requires speakers to be a school district resident, business owner, employee or parent.
Kathleen Kraynick noted all agencies such as the Department of Driver Services require a formal process, and she believes the new policy does not infringe on residents’ ability to provide input.
Mark Weiss, however, said the policy hinders residents’ only time to address the board, which exists because of its constituents.
“If I went to Forsyth County [Board of Commissioners], I could walk up to the door right before the meeting, sign up, and they will listen to you as long as you’re a citizen of this county and a taxpayer,” Weiss said. “They understand that this is the only time we get to sit in front of you guys to speak one-on-one and get your undivided attention.”
Boardmembers also approved a floating homestead exemption resolution that places a 5 percent cap on any increase or decrease in the reassessed value of primary homesteads.
The exemption will be sunset Dec. 31, 2028, to evaluate its impact on Forsyth County schools.