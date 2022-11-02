Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans

ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year.
The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
However, a new storm is brewing along a small section of Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta where a long-standing feeder pattern was revised.
Currently, students in that area attend nearby New Prospect Elementary then feed into Webb Bridge Middle School and ultimately into Alpharetta High. It is a feeder pattern in place since the high school opened in 2004.
The latest maps would redistrict those students to Haynes Bridge Middle and Centennial High in Roswell. Approximately 120-140 students would be impacted by this change based on district data.
Board member Katie Reeves said she was as shocked as her community when the proposed maps were released just hours before the second redistricting meeting Oct. 18.
“This wasn’t one of the [options] we talked about at the board table for months in advance or even in private conversations,” Reeves said. “I certainly would have prepared my community.”
She noted that section of Kimball Bridge Road was not included for adjustment in any of the three earlier draft maps, leading the community to believe it would remain as is.
Reeves also questioned the release of the proposed redistricting maps less than eight hours prior to the redistricting community meeting Oct. 18 as well as in the middle of her own community meeting that morning.
“It was utter surprise [that] the maps went live during my meeting,” said Reeves, who also saw the changes for the first time during her meeting. “You can't even make that up.”
That evening hundreds of residents from the Kimball Bridge area attended the Oct. 18 meeting, holding signs and wearing blue – the schools colors of both New Prospect and Webb Bridge – to express their concerns.
Parents and politicians quickly took to the district’s Facebook page for redistricting and vented their concerns about the new feeder patterns.
“We live a stone’s throw away from the high school we’ve all heavily invested in as a community,” posted one parent. “Our kids can bike to school…yet they want to send our children two towns away past four other schools, going to school with kids who live nowhere near them.”
Alpharetta city councilmen Dan Merkel and Doug Derito expressed their concern online about the redistricting, and State Rep. Charles Martin called on Fulton Supt. Mike Looney to intervene in the matter.
“The central office staff, over the objections of locally elected school board members and parents, is uprooting students and breaking up school communities far more than is needed,” Martin said.
Fulton School staff will present the final map to the school board at the Nov. 8 board meeting. The school board will vote on the final attendance zone changes on Dec. 15. New zones will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.
Changes fall outside goals, says Reeves
Reeves said her main concern is the Kimball Bridge moves are outside the scope of the “board approved” redistricting process, which was presented to the community from the start.
“The rationale for the redistricting in North Fulton is to rebalance elementary school [enrollment] in the north central region primarily because of Creekview elementary [overcrowding] and to fill the replacement Crabapple middle school,” Reeves said. She noted those parameters are still outlined on the district website.
However, the latest maps make no changes to Crabapple Middle School attendance lines, leaving that new school with more than 300 empty seats going into next year.
Webb Bridge currently has an enrollment of 1,158 students, with a state-designated capacity of 1,150. The school opened in 1996 and was originally built to hold 1,325 students, according to the school’s website.
The school does not have the largest student population in the area. Nearby Taylor Road and Autrey Mill middle schools have current enrollments over 1,200 students.
Fulton School officials said as staff began the work of redistricting for Crabapple Middle, they recognized multiple shifts were required at the high school level.
“These shifts were far more massive than the Board realized…and the Board asked [Superintendent Mike Looney] to only address existing overcrowding at this time, eliminating the need to focus on Crabapple,” said Yngrid Huff, deputy chief operations officer for Fulton Schools.
Reeves questioned why this same rationale was not applied to the Kimball Bridge community. Webb Bridge Middle school is not overcrowded, she said.
“It's difficult to look at a community and say, ‘I need to put you through this because it's necessary’,” Reeves said.
The six-term board member has been through more than 40 redistrictings over her six terms in office. She noted there is long-standing policy to take the path of least disruption.
“The process by which we are using to get here just seems so darn disrespectful to the parents and to community members,” Reeves said. “You don’t move people that you don’t need to move.”
