‘Technology protection’ bill moves through Georgia Legislature

ATLANTA — Creating “safe lanes” on the internet highway is challenging school officials who must balance access to information with student safety.
Identifying inappropriate materials or obscenity within education materials can be tricky. One person’s pornography is another person’s Picasso.
State lawmakers may make those boundaries clearer as they debate House Bill 1217, known as the “Student Technology Protection Act" in the current legislative session.
Sponsored by Rep. Chris Erwin (R-Banks County), the bill seeks to add methods to promote “the appropriate use of technology and responsible digital citizenship" to the current requirements for student education.
The bill easily passed the House in late February on a 131-26 vote and will now be considered by the Senate.
Officials with the Fulton County School System say they welcome legislation which strengthens student safety, but they believe the district is already well ahead of many school systems on this issue.
“[The Fulton County School System] is committed to making sure our students have access to appropriate material,” said Superintendent Mike Looney. “And understanding there is a difference between what is obscene and what people just don't like.”
Barriers in place
In Fulton County schools, access to obscene or inappropriate materials is mitigated by technology guard rails. The district also adopted a parents bill of rights which allows parents to opt their student out of certain curriculum or materials.
“We have a lot of processes already in place,” explained Communications Director Brian Noyes. “So we have to look at [what requirements] are in this bill, how many we already meet and which ones we need to look into.”
Access to technology is critical in the classroom. Since 1996, Fulton County Schools has dedicated more than $3 billion from the 1-cent Special Purpose Location Option Sales Tax into technology initiatives – software and hardware.
Erwin’s bill focuses primarily on internet safety in public schools by adding or updating definitions for child pornography, obscene material and technology protection measures.
School Board member Katie Reeves (Alpharetta/Milton) said she thinks HB 1217 is focused on providing support and assistance to counties that are not as far along as Fulton Schools.
“My understanding is that the bill is mostly intended for some of the rural districts that actually don't have the resources to put into those kinds of [internet] filters that are needed,” Reeves noted.
Appropriate use of technology
Despite protocols in place, students are still finding find ways around the safeguards in schools, allowing access to inappropriate materials and websites, Looney said.
“They’re trying to work around our system,” he told the Fulton School Board at the February board meeting. “They circumvent our processes because they have very good technology skills…and bypass our school system security software.”
Access is often gained by using home internet access while at school. The district is working on ways to help parents filter their home internet service to restrict access to certain sites, how to monitor a student’s device for inappropriate content and how to put restrictions on searches.
“We are going to be working over the next year to let parents know how they can be partners in this effort,” Looney said. “This is a conversation that needs to happen with our students and parents to [develop] common expectations.”
He said the problem is not only with personal cell phones and computers. Even the school-issued devices with all the security bells and whistles have been breached.
Students and parents sign agreements regarding acceptable use before being issued a device. Violating that agreement will result in the device taken away.
“The device issued by the school is a tool important to learning, but it is not a right to have,” he said. “We don't have to provide it we can certainly provide alternative lessons and platforms.”