Superintendent Bearden aims for perspective in COVID-19 surges

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County School Superintendent Jeff Bearden laid out to district officials last week the COVID-19 protocols in place this school year.

The list includes a continuation of “masks optional” and a revision to the group quarantines that he said caused unnecessary disruptions to schools last year.

With nearly 90 percent of the district’s 54,400 students opting for in-person instruction, Bearden said his focus is on keeping schools safe and open, with minimal disruptions to learning.

“There are common sense practices that we want to remind our community to follow,” Bearden said during a school board meeting last week. “Sick children should stay at home, and if you're waiting on test results, stay at home until you get that test back.”

Face masks remain optional, but strongly recommended, as has been the protocol for Forsyth County Schools since the COVID pandemic began in spring 2020. Its impact is now being felt in a third year of school.

The district remains one of only five Metro Atlanta school system offering students a choice to wear face masks. As of the first week of school, Cherokee, Cobb, Fayette and Marietta City districts remain masks optional.

Public health data from the first week of school in the Forsyth County School System showed 135 positive student COVID cases and 35 staff cases as the Delta variant surges across the country.

Bearden said those numbers represent less than 0.3 percent of the district’s students, and 0.6 percent of its approximately 6,000 staff members. He noted the rate is well below the peak numbers from last year.

“If we go back to the peak of COVID last January, we had more than 220 student cases [at the highest point] and more than 70 staff cases, just to put it into some perspective,” he noted.

Forsyth County is considered a “high transmission” county by the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Aug. 9. Only eight of the state’s 159 counties are not in that category. High transmission means the rate of COVID positivity is greater than 100 per 100,000 population (1 per 1,000 residents).

New approach to quarantine

Last school year, state-mandated protocols required anyone in close contact (6 feet) with a COVID-positive individual be quarantined, regardless of whether any symptoms were present. At the peak in January, nearly 1,900 kids were being quarantined, causing significant confusion and disruption to schools, Bearden said.

“Quarantining healthy children last year was not an effective mitigation strategy,” he told to the school board. “We quarantined thousands of kids last year…some up to 50 days…and less than 1 percent ended up getting the virus.”

He said the disruptions especially impacted teachers, who were challenged to constantly adjust to teaching both students who were in class as well as those at home in virtual learning. This year the district will no longer mandate quarantining students who come into contact with a COVID-positive individual and who are — and remain — symptom free.

The district will also pause mandated contact tracing which seeks to determine the source and spread, because that exercise provided little relevant data, Bearden said.

Parents, however, will be notified via email this year if there is a positive case of COVID in their child's classroom. That was a change parents had long pushed for last year.

“So as a courtesy to parents we decided this year if there's a case in your child’s classroom, we'll let you know,” Bearden said. “And then you can decide whether or not you want to self-quarantine or not.”

Based on the 135 positive cases of COVID among students in the first week of school, another 167 students opted to self-quarantine.

School board member Lindsey Adams supported the move to notify all parents in a classroom — not just those within close proximity to their child.

“Last year’s variant showed that whether you're 6 feet or further away there’s no bearing on if your child got sick or not,” Adams said.

Bearden said there is still no data to show where kids are getting COVID — in schools, at home or in social settings.

The decision to adjust the quarantine policy also hinged on the state no longer under a public health emergency declaration which gave public health officials sweeping powers.

“Our legal counsel tells us because we're no longer under a state of emergency, the Department of Health does not have the authority to mandate us to do that,” Bearden said.

He emphasized all decisions remain subject to change as the data changes, especially since little is known about the Delta variant.

“Local data will drive those decisions, and if we get to the point where we say, ‘you know what, maybe we need to [change] because this variant is different,’ then we'll do what we need to,” Bearden said.