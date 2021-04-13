FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County School System is intensifying efforts this summer to stem the loss of learning after months of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials anticipate about one-third of its 90,000 students will enroll in summer classes aimed at recovering, catching up or moving ahead in their classwork.
“We do summer school well in Fulton County Schools, and we are going to do it at a level that we've never done it before,” said Cliff Jones, chief academic officer for the district.
Summer school will be offered during two sessions in June and July at 35 schools across the district. Preparations are being made for more than 30,000 students to take at least one class during the two sessions, either in person or virtually.
“This is our [instructional] effort that has all hands on deck related to the impact of COVID in our learning environments,” Jones said during a meeting last month of the Fulton County Board of Education.
Summer school courses will be offered for students in all grades, kindergarten through 12th grade, and including those receiving special education services.
Jones said the summer sessions will launch the Fulton FOCUS program which is a 5-step plan to put students back on track academically.
The five parts include flexible time for student learning, opportunities for enhanced assessment, curriculum acceleration, universal support and small group instruction.
The program was initiated after student test scores showed learning essentially stalled for many when schools were closed in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
By the start of the school year in August, some students were more than two months behind where they should have been academically. Analysis of this past year’s loss is not complete, but officials said it will likely continue because many students still have not fully returned to in-person instruction.
While summer school is open to all students, Jones said some will be invited specifically to catch up and get back on track.
“We've identified certain students that we really want to make sure have the invitation,” Jones said. “And that awareness is for both the parents and student.”
The success of the summer sessions hinges on getting enough teachers to participate. Jones said he understands teachers have carried a heavy load this year.
“More teachers are coming around and we understand that fatigue – for our teachers, the students and for our community is real,” Jones said. “And we are working to address that.”
Incentives have been built in for teachers who teach summer school classes, including bonuses up to $2,000 in addition to standard pay. Jones estimates nearly 650 fulltime teachers will be needed, along with many other summer school support staff.
The school district is using CARES Act stimulus funds to increase summer school offerings beyond the traditional. Students who have incompletes or failed a course can take the course through summer school at no cost. Students who are using summer sessions to accelerate or move forward must pay tuition.
