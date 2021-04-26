ATLANTA — The Marist School chapter of Share the Journey, a campaign seeking solidarity with refugees and immigrants, is leading a 5-mile pilgrimage May 8 from Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in Decatur.
The goal of the walk is to raise awareness about the journey that migrants undertake, and to offer a prayer for those making that journey. With students holding signs and banners in the lead, the procession aims to highlight the global migration crisis and bear public witness to solidarity with and for migrants.
Interested participants can find registration information at tinyurl.com/stjpilgrimage.
“I feel it is important as a Catholic, and as a Christian, to show my support for my immigrant and refugee brothers and sisters,” said Marist student and Brookhaven resident Christian Conte, who helped form the club. “The experience of walking on the pilgrimage shows our school’s commitment to fighting for the human dignity of those who are often forgotten.”
Share the Journey at Marist School was launched in 2017 when students were moved to confront anti-migrant sentiment and call attention to the growing number of migrants in the world. The United Nations reports there are currently more displaced people in the world than at any other time since World War II.
Marist School, located on Ashford Dunwoody Road, is an independent, Roman Catholic, college-preparatory day school enrolling approximately 1,100 boys and girls in grades 7-12.
