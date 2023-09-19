See the proposed new map of Forsyth County elementary schools

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education shared a first glimpse of the 2024-25 academic year elementary school redistricting map at a Sept. 12 work session.

The redistricting will impact students at Big Creek, Haw Creek, Mashburn, Sawnee, Brandywine, Kelly Mill, Vickery Creek and the current Midway elementary schools. It will not affect middle and high schools.

The redistricting is aimed at alleviating overcrowding at the elementary schools, as well as populating the new Midway Elementary School on Mullinax Road near Denmark High School.

Schools Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young said the redistricting is divided into three objectives. The first will relieve overcrowding at Mashburn Elementary School, which is projected to be at 162 percent capacity next school year.

The proposal moves students from Mashburn to Haw Creek Elementary School. With the adjustment, Mashburn would lower to 130 percent capacity, and Haw Creek would be at 89 percent of its maximum.

The second step would relocate students from Brandywine to Big Creek Elementary School. Brandywine was anticipated to be at 101 percent capacity ahead of the next school year, which the redistricting would lower to 86 percent.

The adjustment would raise Big Creek’s used capacity from 74 to 93 percent.

To relieve overcrowding at Sawnee and to populate the new Midway Elementary School, staff are proposing shifting students from Sawnee to Kelly Mill; Kelly Mill students to Vickery Creek; and Vickery Creek students to the new Midway.

“And the reality is, Sawnee’s capacity is at 1,425,” Young said. “They’re projected, if we made no changes, to be up over 1,800 next year. That’s more than East Forsyth High School, and that’s an elementary school. And so, that really becomes a major focus of this redistricting is to get as big a chunk out of Sawnee that we can.”

Staff said the projections were made at the time of the Sept. 12 proposal and are subject to change.

Students who are enrolled in dual language immersion programs and their siblings at Brandywine, Kelly Mill and Mashburn will be allowed to remain at their current schools, but parents must submit an out-of-district waiver for each student.

Students entering fifth grade and their siblings who are affected by the redistricting may remain at their current schools for one year but must have their own transportation.

Parents or guardians of these students must submit an out-of-district application between Oct. 18-Nov. 30.

Young said it’s vital for parents to submit their out-of-district waivers in the allotted time.

“That first year, everything is skewed because we allow students to stay behind,” Young said.

The enrollment projections after the redistricting that were shown at the meeting reflect the second year following the process because of the fifth graders and their siblings who stay behind.

A forum for public input on the draft map will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the West Forsyth High School auditorium.

The School Board will discuss public input and review staff recommendations on the redistricting at an Oct. 10 work session set for 4 p.m. Final approval of the redistricting map is slated for 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the regular board meeting.

Young said the school system is trying to address all enrollment issues now to avoid further redistricting that would affect the same families in the future.

“So, it’s really important that we take measured steps as we make these so that we’re not, not having to turn around and again affect the same families, you know, within a short period of time,” he said.

Further information, updates and maps can be found at forsyth.k12.ga.us/redistricting.