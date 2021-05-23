School Board explores combining North Fulton elementary and middle schools into K-8 academies

ATLANTA, Ga. — Declining enrollment and rising capacity in schools across the area has Fulton County Schools officials exploring innovations in how to deliver instruction.
One idea on the table would be to combine select elementary and middle schools into K-8 academies if community interest and logistics support it. The K-8 model was first proposed in South Fulton last September, but it was tabled in April to build more community support.
Now, School Board members in North Fulton are exploring whether the K-8 model might work in this area based on feedback they are hearing.
“My constituents have long expressed an interest in K-8 schools,” said Katie Reeves, whose district covers much of Alpharetta and Milton. “The hurdle from 5th grade to a different school with all new administrators in 6th grade [can be] a tough transition.”
Linda McCain, who represents Johns Creek, also supports the K-8 model. She pointed to research which showed increased academic achievement among students in K-8 schools in cities across the country.
“Students also report higher levels of self-esteem, have a positive attitude towards school and do not experience loss of achievement because of disruptive transitions,” McCain said.
School
2020-21 Enrollment
2025-26 Projections
Capacity
Elementary
Abbotts Hill
576
577
850
Alpharetta
495
547
900
Dolvin
696
677
1,050
Findley Oaks
572
530
875
Hembree Springs
536
560
850
New Prospect
494
440
825
Vickery Mills
427
418
850
ES North Fulton Region
17,883
19,222
24,475
Middle
Haynes Bridge
634
631
1,000
Holcomb Bridge
685
624
1,000
MS North Fulton Region
9,990
9,878
11,875
The district has not identified any specific school sites in North Fulton at this time, but district leaders have indicated schools with low enrollment could be candidates for a K-8 model in the future.
Enrollment projections show that in five years the North Fulton region will have 7,250 seats available in kindergarten through 8th grade.
“At present, there is not an established timeline for moving forward,” said Brian Noyes, chief communication officer. “Community engagement would be an essential and necessary part of the process should the district move forward with a K-8 initiative.”
During a Board of Education meeting last fall, Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones presented an overview of the K-8 model, which is often found in charter schools, private schools, urban schools and internationally.
He cited examples from Baltimore, Philadelphia and Milwaukee public school systems where the K-8 models have been used successfully to raise achievement and offer choices.
“By adding K-8 schools to our portfolio, [the Fulton County School System] has an opportunity to better serve our students, our communities and offer another high quality choice for parents,” Jones said.
The biggest hurdle for a traditional school district is the cost to reconfigure buildings for additional grades. However, K-8 models would have smaller classes, Jones said, and could be easily located in some existing schools.
“The schools can actually be pre-K through 8, which means a stable, productive, educational connection for 10 years in the life of a child,” Jones told the School Board. “Think of the ultimate benefits that strong foundation can bring to students.”
He added the K-8 model also removes the disruption of transitioning from elementary to middle school with new routines, new environments, new lockers and new lunch periods.
“The continuity of staying in one school through 8th grade seems to have advantages for extremely mobile communities, with less learning loss in those critical years,” Reeves said. “In general, I hear many positive comments from my parents when the topic comes up.”
Last month, Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney included the K-8 model in a presentation to the Johns Creek City Council about school system programs and initiatives. McCain said the idea was well-received and has generated interest in the community.
“I would definitely support further discussion with the parents and students in Johns Creek about the possibility of adding K-8 options for our families in North Fulton,” McCain said.
