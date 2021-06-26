ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell High School announced the hiring of a new assistant principal and choral teacher for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Tonekia L. Phairr will join the administrative team as assistant principal and brings with her 15 years of experience.
Phairr most recently served as an associate administrator with Fulton County Schools where she focused on standardized testing. She previously taught in Fulton County, Cobb County and Clayton County.
"My experience as an associate administrator, working with various departments and professional learning communities on improving instructional practices, supporting student management, monitoring school profile data, analyzing school data for results and working on special projects will easily translate to my new role as assistant principal,” Phairr said.
Also joining the Roswell High School staff is Stanton Usher. An award-winning instructor, Usher will serve as the chorus teacher in the Fine Arts Department.
Usher makes the transition from Cobb County Schools, where he has been a chorus teacher since 2018. He was named Teacher of the Year 2010 and Outstanding Choral Director of the Year 2011. He has led his students to region and state literary championships and to several first-place and championships in music festivals.
“It is with great anticipation and excitement that I join the learning community at Roswell High School,” Usher said. “I am looking forward to fostering critical and creative thinking, artistic expression and community engagement through innovative arts programming all while making beautiful music. I am looking forward to hard work, fun and making forever memories in the RHS Fine Arts Department.”
