CUMMING, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy, a private pre K-12th grade Catholic School, has named Jake Rodgers as Head of School for the 2021-2022 school year. Rodgers will officially begin serving on July 1.
Rodgers comes to Pinecrest Academy from Sacred Heart Cathedral School in Knoxville, Tenn., where he currently serves as principal. Previously, he was an 11th grade AP English teacher and grade level dean at Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, as well as a teacher, dean, basketball coach and interim principal at St. David’s School in Raleigh, N.C.
Rodgers holds a master’s of education in independent school leadership from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, where he was awarded the Peabody Honors Scholarship. He also holds a master’s degree in humanities from the University of Dallas.
Rodgers is a fellow of the University of Notre Dame’s Reform Leadership Summit, and was named a member of the “Top 40 Under 40” class by the Knoxville News Sentinel.
“It’s evident to me that Pinecrest has an amazing legacy that folks have prayed and sacrificed to make possible throughout the years, and I feel honored to be a part of that legacy,” Rodgers said.
Mark Doxtader, chairman of the Pinecrest Academy Board of Directors, said the selection was the result of an “robust search” for a leader the students and families expect.
“Equally important, Jake has proven to be a community builder and will focus on humbly supporting our most important asset, our faculty and staff,” Doxtader said. “Jake is a leader that will help take Pinecrest to the next level,”
Rodgers and wife, Rachel, are the parents of a 3-year-old and are expecting their second child in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.