River Eves principal resigns with weeks left in school year

ROSWELL, Ga. — Fulton County Schools is searching for a replacement after River Eves Elementary School Principal Matthew Donahoe abruptly resigned for “personal reasons” on April 13.
School Zone 5 Superintendent Angela Parham notified River Eves Elementary parents in Roswell on April 13 announcing his departure “effective immediately.”
In the email, Parham laid out the plan and calendar to fill the role, with a final candidate recommendation on May 16.
Fulton County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brian Noyes said the goal is to announce a new principal “before the end of the school year so they can work over the summer.”
Noyes said the resignation was solely for personal reasons and not any administrative action. He stated the details of personnel decisions are private, but supervisors “obviously” had conversations with the principal before his resignation.
Noyes stressed that the decision is not out of any specific threat or security concern, although he understands parents’ anxiety around school safety.
“We know this is an inopportune time for a community leader to leave,” Noyes said.
In her email to parents, Parham said the first step toward replacing the principal is to “build a school profile” and obtain input through a survey and focus groups. The survey is open to all River Eves Elementary School parents, teachers and staff until Friday, April 28.
Next, Parham said there will be focus group sessions with select staff and parents starting May 1 and candidate interviews starting May 4. The top candidate will be interviewed by Fulton County Schools Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones on May 8.
“Candidates will be interviewed on the competencies identified as the most critical to meeting the specific needs of your school,” Parham said in the email.
The candidate will continue to interview with multiple Fulton County Schools officials before a final recommendation to the Board of Education on May 16.
Communications officer Noyes said the school district officials will have an “open and transparent conversation about selecting a new leader.”