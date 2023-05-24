River Eves Elementary appoints new principal

ROSWELL, Ga. — Fulton County Schools has announced River Eves Elementary School Assistant Principal Susan Gowin as the school’s new principal, filling the role left vacant by Matthew Donahoe resigned for personal reasons April 13.
The district announced Gowin’s promotion May 16.
Gowin has been the school’s assistant principal since 2020. She will work over the summer as principal to prepare for the opening of classes in August.
She was first hired as a teacher at River Eves Elementary in January 2011, and has spent the last 12 years in multiple roles including early intervention teacher, fifth grade teacher and literacy coach.
Gowin has lived in Fulton County for the past 15 years, where she has raised three children with her husband. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Notre Dame College in New Hampshire and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Georgia Southern University.