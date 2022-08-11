Rising home values benefit Fulton County Schools

ATLANTA — The Fulton County School System is getting a hefty bump in their local tax revenue this year as escalating home values mean higher tax bills for homeowners.
The district’s FY2023 budget, which began July 1, was initially approved last spring with an anticipated $735 million in revenue from property taxes.
The final tally, based on figures from the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s Office, is closer to $768 million, nearly $33 million more than projections.
“An increase of home value assessments provided by the Fulton County Tax Assessor means a growth in revenue from previous projections,” said Brian Noyes, chief communications officer for the school district. “The district recognizes the impact this increase has on homeowners and understands inflation has raised costs for our community.”
More than half of a property owner’s tax bill in Fulton County goes to the Fulton County School System.
Although the FY23 budget was first approved using the lower revenue projections, the $33 million windfall will not mean lower tax bills for property owners.
District officials say they want to be pragmatic with economic uncertainty still on the horizon.
“[We are] experiencing rising costs for doing business as a district,” Noyes said. “An increase in construction, supply chain and labor costs has put a strain on our budgets [as well as] inflation impacting the lives of our employees.”
The enhanced revenue will include a partial reduction in the tax millage rate for property owners, along with raises for most school district employees and “flexible” funds for schools.
Without the revenue increase, the district would have dipped into its reserve to balance its $1.1 billion budget for FY23.
The Fulton County Board of Education this week is set to approve a millage rate of 17.24 for FY23. This reflects a 0.35 reduction from last year’s rate of 17.59.
One mill equals $1 in taxes for each $1,000 of assessed valuation of property. Under Georgia law, assessed value is 40 percent of a property’s real market value. A home with an assessed value of $400,000 will pay $6,896 of their tax bill to the Fulton County School System at the current millage rate of 17.24.
Despite the millage rate reduction, most homeowners will still have a higher school tax bill from last year. A revenue neutral, or full rollback, would have required a full mill reduction.
Noyes noted the district’s millage rate continues to be the lowest among large metro area school districts.
North Fulton School board member Katie Reeves said the partial rollback is an acceptable compromise for both taxpayers and the district. She noted she did not support the 0.1 millage reduction in the original FY23 budget but supports the current 0.25 reduction since schools are getting their share.