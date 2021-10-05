Redistricting process kicks off for New Hope Elementary in Forsyth

CUMMING, Ga. — The redistricting process to fill New Hope Elementary School next year is currently underway as district officials seek community input for the final attendance lines.
The school is currently under construction on a 42-acre site off Castleberry Road and will open to students in August 2022. The school is expected to pull students from nearby Big Creek, Brandywine, Shiloh Point, Midway, Shiloh Point, Vickery Creek and Whitlow elementary schools, although other schools may be impacted.
“The goal is to populate New Hope Elementary and to relieve overcrowding at existing schools,” said Jennifer Caracciolo, communications director for Forsyth County Schools.
Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young said rising 5th graders will be allowed to remain at their current schools. Siblings may stay for one additional year.
“We will use the same guidelines we’ve used for past elementary redistricting and allow 5th graders a waiver so they may finish [at their current school],” Young said, noting parents will be responsible for transportation.
A draft map will be presented in mid-October. The community will have the opportunity for comment and input through an online survey or at the public forum on Oct. 18 at Forsyth Central High School. The final map is expected to be approved by the Board of Education on Nov. 16.
New Hope is the 23rd elementary school in Forsyth County Schools – 12 of which were built since 2000. The $28.4 million project is the last of the four schools built under the nearly $300 million bond approved by Forsyth County voters in 2018.
The district’s enrollment has risen more than 40 percent over the past decade, and it is one of the few districts in Georgia which saw enrollment grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Hope marks the final school on the drawing board for Forsyth County Schools.
“We do not anticipate building new schools for the next five years, with the exception of a larger, replacement building for our second oldest school, Midway Elementary,” Caracciolo said. “It will be built on property [adjacent to] Denmark High.”
Redistricting Timeline for New Hope Elementary School
Oct 12 - Staff presents draft map proposal to BOE (4 p.m.)
Oct. 13-27 - Online feedback of the draft collected and reviewed
Oct. 18 - Public Forum for draft map @ Forsyth Central HS (6 p.m.)
Nov. 9 - BOE discusses public input, reviews staff recommendations / any proposed changes (4 p.m.)
Nov. 16 - BOE votes on final map (6 p.m.)
Dec. 1-Jan. 14 – Out of district application period
