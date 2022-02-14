Private school vouchers remain legislative priority

ATLANTA, Ga.— Private school vouchers have taken a front seat under the Gold Dome this session as one group of legislators push for more education options, while others lobby for more public school support.
In past sessions, lawmakers have created programs for special needs students to receive vouchers for private school tuition, as well as tax breaks for donations to foundations which fund private school scholarships.
This session, legislators will consider HB 999, dubbed the “Georgia Educational Freedom Act,” requiring the state set aside funding for $6,000 scholarships to pay private school tuition. Unlike other private school vouchers, HB 999 has few eligibility requirements for students.
Sponsored by Rep. Wes Cantrell (R-Woodstock) the bill seeks to provide options for parents unhappy with public education.
“Even when our public schools do a great job, which they most often do, there's always going to be a small percentage of students who need a different learning path,” Cantrell said during a recent podcast. “One size does not fit all, especially when it comes to education.”
The disruption to education because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the struggles by many students to adapt to remote learning is spurring the need for more choices.
Under HB 999, any student whose public school did not offer 100% in-person instruction for at least one semester last year is eligible for the voucher. That provision opens the scholarship to students in many of the larger school districts in Metro Atlanta.
“I trust parents, and parents know what's best for their kids,” Cantrell said. “And why shouldn't they be able to take a portion of their tax money and find a better path for their children?”
Funding for private school vouchers would have to be appropriated in the state budget each year, similar to the current voucher programs.
In contrast to other private school voucher campaigns, HB 999 has bi-partisan support. Three Democrats, representatives Patty Bentley (Butler), Mike Glanton (Jonesboro) and Angela Moore (Decatur) are signed on as co-sponsors.
Some criticize proposal
But most Democrats are wary. Rep. Donna McLeod (D-Lawrenceville) says public schools have been historically underfunded, and HB 999 cuts even further.
“We've not given the public school systems all the resources they need to actually work,” McLeod said during the podcast appearance with Cantrell. “And so, we're damaging our own children [the majority of whom] are in the public school system.”
She said private school vouchers do little to help lower-income students gain access to private schools. According to Private School Review, the average private school tuition this year in Georgia is $11,040.
Cantrell noted the legislation only impacts the state allotment for schools – not local and federal tax funding which is a significant part of many school budgets.
In the Fulton County School System, local tax dollars fund nearly 70% of the district’s annual budget.
Another voucher option
Cantrell is also the sponsor of House Bill 60, referred to as the “Georgia Promise Scholarship Act.” The bill was introduced last year and remains “alive” this session.
HB 60 provides a private school voucher up to 95% of the state allotment for public schools. It limits eligibility to students in foster care, with special needs, whose parents are active military, and from families earning 400% below the poverty line.
One key difference between HB 999 and HB 60 is the funding availability. Under HB 60, vouchers would only be allowed if the state fully funds all public schools under the Quality Based Education (QBE) formula, a system that bases state funding on the number of full-time students.
For historical reference, the state has rarely fully funded schools since the QBE formula legislation was passed in 1985. There is, however, more commitment in recent year to achieve full funding.
Both HB 999 and HB 60 must be approved by both the Senate and House before being sent to the governor for final approval. HB 60 was recently passed out of the House Education Committee and sent to the Senate for further action. HB 999 is currently in committee.
Cantrell said he is confident at least one bill will pass this session.
