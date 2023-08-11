Photos: Forsyth County begins school year

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Some 54,000 Forsyth County students started a new school year on a rainy morning Aug. 3, and school officials are expecting a record enrollment in the coming weeks.
At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Forsyth County Schools enrolled 54,393 students. As of Aug. 7, the district has enrolled 54,338 students.
School district officials anticipate a steady stream of new students through Labor Day.
“We were projected to grow by more than 500 students over the current year,” Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said at a July 18 Board of Education meeting. “We think that number is actually going to be higher based on the number of students enrolling right now. We will certainly be well over 54,000 students as we get into the school year.”
The school district has consistently grown over the last decade. Since 2012, overall enrollment grew nearly 43 percent.
Sharon Elementary in South Forsyth County saw 848 students on its first day, down 83 from the end of the last academic year. That number may increase as enrollments continue.
The school, which opened in 2003, was the district’s first two-story elementary facility. It was named after the Sharon School, a single-room wooden school that opened in 1904, until its replacement with a brick building in 1922.
The 2003 facility opened to alleviate overcrowding at Daves Creek, Big Creek and Settles Bridge elementary schools amid booming growth in the county.
Sharon Elementary School also welcomed new Principal Brian Nelson Aug. 3. Nelson served as assistant principal at South and North Forsyth high schools. His wife Ashley is a teacher at Denmark High School.
In other updates, Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said a shortage of school bus drivers continues to be an issue. The district deploys 473 buses to its 42 schools.
As of Aug. 3, she said the district is down 62 bus drivers. Caracciolo said the school system is offering hourly pay of $18.92 to incentivize applicants.
She also said Forsyth County Schools hired an additional nurse at each high school, and the district employs 55 school resource officers this year.