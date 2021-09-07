Newly-built Crabapple Middle School opens for students

ROSWELL, Ga. — Local dignitaries gathered Aug. 31 at Crabapple Middle School in Roswell to officially cut the ribbon on the newest middle school in the Fulton County School System.
While the building on the 30-acre campus off Woodstock Road is brand new, the legacy of the school goes back nearly 40 years. The school originally opened in 1983 a few miles away off Crabapple Road.
District officials determined a new school in the new location was a better financial and logistical option than remodeling the old school to bring it up to current specifications. It also allowed construction to proceed without disruptions while students were in school.
District officials noted the new Crabapple Middle School is the most modern middle school concept in the system, with updated safety and aesthetic features.
Contained within the 189,000 square-foot school are 75 classrooms, art and science labs, flexible learning spaces and a multi-purpose amphitheater.
It also has plenty of room to grow if needed. The school capacity is 1,200 students; the current enrollment is under 900 students.
The $49.3 million project was funded through the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
—Candy Waylock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.