New Hope Elementary construction in Forsyth nearing completion

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools Chief Facilities Officer Matt Wark told the Board of Education at an April 12 work session that construction at New Hope Elementary School is set to wrap up in May.
Wark said if all stays on schedule, there will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting July 23.
“New Hope is different than what we’ve ever built here for Forsyth County Schools, and it truly stands out in the community,” Wark said. “We’re excited. … It’s just a neat design, and we’re very, very proud.”
The school, which cost $28 million, sits on a 42-acre site off Castleberry Road. It is the 23rd elementary school in Forsyth County Schools and the last of four schools built under the nearly $300 million bond approved by Forsyth County voters in 2018.
Forsyth County Schools Communications Director Jennifer Caracciolo said New Hope is intended to relieve overcrowding at nearby Big Creek, Brandywine, Shiloh Point, Midway, Vickery Creek and Whitlow elementary schools. Its capacity is 1,174 students. The project broke ground October 2021.
Wark said that from now until May, crews will be hard at work installing everything from flooring and technology to furniture and a freezer cooler. While he does expect there to be some supply chain issues, they should not affect the project’s overall schedule.
Wark paid special tribute to contractors Bowen and Watson as well as Smallwood Architects.
“We’ve never used them before, and this was exciting coming in, and they have delivered on both ends of the architecture and of the construction aspect,” Wark said. “They’ve gone to bat for us and made changes without financial impacts and things of that nature, so we are extremely grateful to them and what a great school facility they’ve given us.”
Some of the school’s unique features, Wark said, include exterior windows to provide every classroom with natural lighting, full walking access to the courtyard, a media center surrounded by glass and a seating area on the bottom floor that’s meant to serve as a collaborative space.
“This is where schools are going right now, [which] is to be able to bring kids out and have collaborative spaces to work in and communicate,” Wark said.
New Hope is at 4810 Castleberry Road in Cumming. It is scheduled to open in August.