New attendance zones being drawn for North Fulton schools

ATLANTA — The redistricting process impacting the entire North Fulton region is underway with Fulton County School officials advising parents to be involved and aware of changes to their student’s assigned schools next August.

“This is a community process,” said Yngrid Huff, executive director of operational planning for Fulton County Schools. “Rest assured this process is transparent and there is access to all the information and data that we have available.”

She noted the district has opened 40 new schools over the past 22 years, with the majority in North Fulton, to address the capacity needs of the growing district. That trend is now reversing as enrollment declines, leaving some schools still crowded and others with many more seats than students.

While periodic redistricting was a familiar process for parents during the enrollment boom, most current parents have never been involved. The last significant redistricting in the North Fulton region was in 2011 with the opening of Cambridge High School in 2012.

In North Fulton, the current redistricting will focus primarily on enrollment imbalances in elementary schools. However, any adjustments to elementary zones will likely require tweaks to current feeder patterns at middle and high schools.

The district will also revise the attendance zone for the replacement Crabapple Middle School which opened last year off Woodstock Road in Roswell. Despite the relocation of the school from its original site a few miles away, attendance lines were not adjusted.

District officials will spend the next two months gathering information from the community as they develop the new enrollment zones. The Fulton County Board of Education will vote on the maps in December, with the new zones in place next August.

Criteria for redistricting

Huff said Fulton County Schools has used a process for redistricting since the year 2000 with established criteria for decision-making. Prior to that time, new school zones were created by parent groups.

“So [our current process] is tried and true and it has worked,” Huff said during a recent virtual community meeting on redistricting. “It has become a national example for revising [zones] based on data and logistics.”

The three primary criteria for attendance zones are geographic proximity, projected enrollment and school capacity which varies by school.

Huff noted that while geographic proximity is the first consideration, it does not mean a student will be attending the school closest to their home. Planners start at the border of the school district or county boundary and move inward towards a school site as it fills the school.

“For example, if I am starting at the Forsyth County line and have to assign all the students to their nearest high school…oftentimes, the school is close to capacity by the time we get to the school site,” Huff explained.

In those instances, some students may be assigned to their second or third closest school site based on available space.

While primary criteria leads to a decision nearly 80 percent of the time, Huff said the district may turn to secondary criteria for a final decision. These include traffic patterns, frequency of previous rezonings, school feeder alignment and balancing enrollment in special programs such as talented and gifted (TAG), and special needs populations.

“We also look at not just where the students are today, but where we anticipate growth in the future,” Huff said.

K-8 academies

Last year Fulton County Schools floated the possibility of converting Haynes Bridge and Holcomb Bridge middle schools into kindergarten through 8th grade academies. Both schools are well under capacity and not expected to increase enrollment in the near future.

However, this discussion will likely not be part of the current redistricting, said Huff since there are no concrete plans in place for the school conversions. She noted the planning for K-8 academies will likely stretch well beyond the current redistricting process.

“If those [K-8] schools are not coming online within the next three years, then they may not be a part of this [redistricting] program,” Huff said. “We do want to ensure students aren't moving multiple times.”

She added the district will be able to review attendance boundaries and come to decisions even without information on future K-8 academies.

Community involvement

Information sessions for the 2023 redistricting have been underway for the past few months, however community input in the final stretch of the process is still needed as the district moves toward a final plan.

Upcoming community meetings include:

Oct. 4 – Alpharetta High School (6 p.m.). Alternative plans will be reviewed in small group sessions where public comment is gathered. The public can also review maps and provide comments online. District planners will use the comments to guide the development of a draft plan for elementary, middle and high schools.

Oct. 18 – Alpharetta High School (6 p.m.). Draft maps for elementary, middle and high school zones will be presented for community comment in small group settings. Typically only one draft map will be presented. Online comments also accepted.

Following the Oct. 18 meeting, district staff will develop a final recommendation to present to the Fulton School Board at its Nov. 8 meeting.

Huff noted there has only been one instance in the past 22 years that the final recommended map was not one of the previous versions reviewed by the public.

“So we really are taking into consideration the feedback that we receive to make any possible adjustments that we can to accommodate the public,” Huff said.

At this point, district planners step back, and the board of education becomes the “voice of redistricting” with all comments on the final recommendation directed to board members.

Huff said school board members are not directly involved in redistricting until the recommended plan is submitted to the board.

After a month of public review, the Fulton County Board is expected to vote on the final attendance zone map during its Dec. 15 meeting. The new boundaries will be in place for the August 2023 opening of school.

More information about the North Fulton Redistricting is available at fultonschools.org/Page/25448.