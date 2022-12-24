Marist School selects first lay president

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Marist School has selected its newest president. James D. Childs will serve as the first nonordained president in the school’s 122-year history. He will officially begin the role on July 1.
Childs will take over the position from Fr. William Rowland. He’ll lead Marist, the oldest Catholic secondary school in Metro Atlanta, with an enrollment of about 1,100 boys and girls.
Originally from South Bend, Ind., Childs is president at Bishop O’Dowd High School in the Diocese of Oakland, California. He served as the school’s principal from 2016 to 2018 until he was appointed president.
Childs also served as president and principal at Mission College Preparatory Catholic in California, and before that, as a religion teacher and director of spiritual life at Catholic schools in Indiana and North Carolina.
Childs has a bachelor’s degree in English, philosophy and theology from Notre Dame, and a Master of Theological Studies in Systematic Theology. He also holds a Master of Education in Catholic School Leadership from Marymount University.
“We searched far and wide for the right person to lead Maris School through the next phase of our history as we transition to lay leadership,” Chairman of the Marist School Board of Trustees Bill Roche said. “We couldn’t be more excited about Childs’ vast experience as a proven leader in Catholic school education and his enthusiasm about joining the Marist family.”