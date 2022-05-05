Local students named National Merit Scholarship winners

METRO ATLANTA — Six local high school students were among the first group of roughly 1,000 winners of this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program.
The winners were selected from those who advanced to the final level in the national competition in addition to meeting a variety of criteria from sponsors of the scholarships.
Most of the scholarships awarded provide annual stipends ranging from $1,000-$10,000 per year to go toward any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of the students’ choice.
Local winners include:
- Adhya Singh: Johns Creek High School student and Alpharetta resident
- Ava C. Tyler: Cambridge High School student and Alpharetta resident
- Anjali Iyer: Denmark High School student and Cumming resident
- Akshay Raj: Lambert High School student and Cumming resident
- Elisa T. Xia: Chattahoochee High School student and Johns Creek resident
- Callum J. Hood-Cree: Roswell High School student and Roswell resident
— Sydney Dangremond