JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek High School senior Adi Bora and Sarah Lao, a senior at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, have been recognized as two of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.
Both have been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.
As members of the 33rd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Bora and Lao were recognized as change agents, positively affecting others in the community. They are two of 150 selected from 99,403 applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with more than $75 million in scholarships over the past 33 years.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Foundation.
