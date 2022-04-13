Legislature ends 2022 session with host of school directives

ATLANTA, Ga.— Rebranding “critical race theory” to “divisive concepts” proved more palatable to state lawmakers who passed an all-encompassing bill outlining what is acceptable to teach in Georgia classrooms about race-related issues.

The session began in January with several bills touching on the subject of discriminating "on the basis of race," according to their sponsors. It ended in early April with one bill, House Bill 1084, known as the “Protect Students First Act," which ultimately passed both chambers and was sent on to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for final approval.

House Bill 1084 outlines nine concepts prohibited to be discussed or taught in the classroom. School systems that veer into these danger zones could potentially lose funding and instructional flexibility in other areas.

Officials with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, which represents the vast majority of public school teachers, had multiple concerns with the bill. During a podcast, officials outlined those issues.

“First, it is unclear whether the problems the bills aimed to address is an issue in Georgia,” said Claire Suggs, senior legislative policy analyst for PAGE. “There has been little effort to gather input across the state to understand if these concepts are actually taught in the classroom.”

During an address to the chamber, one legislator who supported the measure noted “99.9%” of teachers are likely already in compliance, but he had concerns with the tiny fraction who were not.

Suggs noted school administrators, educators, students and parents will also have no clear standards to determine when the issues of race relations, slavery or similar topics can appropriately be included in history lessons.

“A final concern is the administrative burden the bills place on school and district leaders,” Suggs said. “Educators will be vulnerable to unsubstantiated complaints, and unresolvable debates about what was said and how it was said.”

Overview of “Divisive Concepts” Teachers and schools are prohibited from “espousing personal political beliefs” under HB 1084. This bans instructors from intentionally encouraging or attempting to persuade or indoctrinate others to agree or advocate for such individual's personal beliefs. Divisive concepts prohibited from being instructed in the classroom under HB 1084 bill include: One race is inherently superior to another race

The United States is fundamentally racist

An individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races

An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race

An individual's moral character is inherently determined by his or her race

An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race

An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, should feel anguish or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race

Performance-based and merit-based advancement policies and practices are racist

Any other form of race scapegoating or race stereotyping.

Raising even more eyebrows was the last-minute addition of launguage concerning transgender athletes into House Bill 1084.

Earlier in the session, the Senate passed a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on sports teams that matched their gender identity. However, House Speaker David Ralston blocked the bill from a vote in the House. That prompted legislators to tack it onto HB 1084 in the closing minutes of the session, and near certain approval by Kemp.

The bill would name the Georgia High School Association as the final arbiter of who is eligible to play on what sports teams. A study committee under the GHSA will be tasked to create policy on whether it is "necessary and appropriate to prohibit students whose gender is male from participating in athletic events that are designated for students whose gender is female.”

The policy would apply to all participating public high schools.