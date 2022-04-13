Legislature ends 2022 session with host of school directives

ATLANTA, Ga.— Rebranding “critical race theory” to “divisive concepts” proved more palatable to state lawmakers who passed an all-encompassing bill outlining what is acceptable to teach in Georgia classrooms about race-related issues.
The session began in January with several bills touching on the subject of discriminating "on the basis of race," according to their sponsors. It ended in early April with one bill, House Bill 1084, known as the “Protect Students First Act," which ultimately passed both chambers and was sent on to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for final approval.
House Bill 1084 outlines nine concepts prohibited to be discussed or taught in the classroom. School systems that veer into these danger zones could potentially lose funding and instructional flexibility in other areas.
Officials with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, which represents the vast majority of public school teachers, had multiple concerns with the bill. During a podcast, officials outlined those issues.
“First, it is unclear whether the problems the bills aimed to address is an issue in Georgia,” said Claire Suggs, senior legislative policy analyst for PAGE. “There has been little effort to gather input across the state to understand if these concepts are actually taught in the classroom.”
During an address to the chamber, one legislator who supported the measure noted “99.9%” of teachers are likely already in compliance, but he had concerns with the tiny fraction who were not.
Suggs noted school administrators, educators, students and parents will also have no clear standards to determine when the issues of race relations, slavery or similar topics can appropriately be included in history lessons.
“A final concern is the administrative burden the bills place on school and district leaders,” Suggs said. “Educators will be vulnerable to unsubstantiated complaints, and unresolvable debates about what was said and how it was said.”
Raising even more eyebrows was the last-minute addition of launguage concerning transgender athletes into House Bill 1084.
Earlier in the session, the Senate passed a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on sports teams that matched their gender identity. However, House Speaker David Ralston blocked the bill from a vote in the House. That prompted legislators to tack it onto HB 1084 in the closing minutes of the session, and near certain approval by Kemp.
The bill would name the Georgia High School Association as the final arbiter of who is eligible to play on what sports teams. A study committee under the GHSA will be tasked to create policy on whether it is "necessary and appropriate to prohibit students whose gender is male from participating in athletic events that are designated for students whose gender is female.”
The policy would apply to all participating public high schools.
Education bills passed in the 2022 session
Supporters of mandatory recess for elementary school kids are crossing their fingers that the sixth time is the charm.
Rep. Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge) has sponsored a bill every year since 2016 to mandate recess for students in grades one through five on days they do not have structured activities or physical education classes.
In 2019 the bill was passed by the Legislature, but ultimately vetoed by Gov. Brian Kemp, who said he was concerned it took away local control from elected school board members.
This year, Douglas’ bill, HB 1283, removed language prohibiting schools from using recess as an incentive and punishment for behavior, or to set how long recess should be. It easily passed the Legislature and now awaits Kemp’s signature.
Here is a summary of education bills passed this session. Gov. Kemp has through May 14th to sign or veto bills, or do nothing and allow the bill to become law.
HB 385, “Return to Work” bill – Opens a four-year window to allow teachers who retired after 30 years to return to the classroom after one year of retirement, without giving up their pensions. The window would open July 1, 2022 and close June 30, 2026. The program applies to select regions in the state which are struggling to fill teacher vacancies, especially in certain subjects.
HB 517 – Increases the amount donors can give to student scholarship organizations to be used for private school tuition vouchers. Donors receive a dollar-for-dollar income tax credit. Georgia will cap donations at $120 million annually – up $20 million from the current year – beginning in January.
HB 1178, “Parents Bill of Rights” bill – Requires a policy or regulation to deal with complaints and appeals. Most of the language is already in law, in other bills and in most school districts.
HB 1215 - School districts are required to have a streamlined transfer process to allow students to transfer to a charter school without penalty.
HB 1461 - A city must notify the county and any impacted school system within 30 days of accepting a petition of annexation. There is no current requirement to notify the school district(s).
Note: In 2015, the City of Atlanta attempted to annex parts of unincorporated Fulton County which included more than $50 million in Fulton School System assets in the annexation area, along with 1,800 students that attended Fulton Schools.
SB 220 – Contains two parts. First, it requires a financial literacy course for 11th and 12th graders as a requirement for graduation. The second part creates a 15-member Georgia Civics Commission to promote the study of local and state government in schools, help educate students on the importance of civic involvement, and collaborate with organizations to carry out these ideals.
SB 226 – Expedites the process for removing books and other content seen as “harmful to minors.” If it becomes law, school principals will be the final judge, and will have seven days to decide whether to remove contested materials.
SB 345 – Prohibits state and local governments from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine (a vaccination passport) to enter a facility (including schools) or to receive a service.
SB 514 – The legislation requires any policy requiring students to wear masks must include a parental opt out. Currently no public school district requires masks for students. Clayton County was the final holdout, dropping the policy on March 31. The bill has already been signed by Kemp.
SB 588 – Requires all local board meetings to be open to the public unless otherwise allowed by law. Requires local boards adopt rules of conduct for meetings. Attendees could be removed only according to those rules.
SR 650 - Creates a study committee that will examine how the state funds public education, including the QBE formula, equalization grants for low-wealth districts, funding for virtual schools and capital outlay.