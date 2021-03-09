ATLANTA, Ga. — The debate over public school funds converted to private school vouchers is again taking center stage in the General Assembly as lawmakers debate the issue of school choice.
In the closing days of the 40-day session, lawmakers are considering two bills that could expand the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship to include significantly more students, and millions more tax dollars.
Education advocacy groups have mobilized their members to oppose the legislation, which they say diverts funding from public schools and has never been evaluated for its effectiveness.
A statement from the Georgia PTA said use of public funds for private schools “promotes division without diversity, creates division and separation within the community and violates the mandate of separation of church and state.”
More than 300 private schools participate in the special needs scholarship program. The vast majority are religious-based schools.
The special needs scholarship was first passed in 2007 to provide students with disabilities vouchers that could be used for private school tuition. The program has proven popular, growing from 900 students in its first year at a cost of $5.5 million, to more than 5,000 students last year awarded nearly $34 million in scholarships.
Currently under discussion by legislators are two bills to expand the voucher program for more students next year. House Bill 60, sponsored by Rep. Wes Cantrell (R-Woodstock), and Senate Bill 47 sponsored by Steve Gooch (R-Dahlonega) will open the eligibility for students with a wider range of disabilities.
Under the current scholarship program, students must have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) which defines “qualifying disabilities” established under federal law. Those conditions include autism, intellectual issues or physical disability that affects the ability to learn.
Both HB60 and SB47 would expand eligibility for vouchers to any student with a 504 plan, which is much broader than an IEP, and covers many factors not covered under an IEP. A 504 plan primarily deals with protections from discrimination in learning, such as allowing more testing time for students with attention disorders.
Analysis from the Professional Association of Georgia Educators determined “504 plans are also granted for conditions that are temporary, treatable and/or can be readily managed in public schools particularly with assistance from nurses.”
Under Cantrell’s legislation, any student covered by a 504 plan would be eligible for a savings account equal to the student’s portion of state funding at their zoned school. The school will keep any local and federal funding it earns.
“This bill has been crafted with public schools at heart,” wrote Cantrell, a former schoolteacher, in a guest column for the Georgia House newsletter. “Research shows public schools benefit in states that support educational choice.’
The Senate version of the bill also opens the scholarship to students with 504 plans, including students who received preschool special education, or who have been adopted or placed in foster care within the previous year.
In an address on the Senate floor Gooch said the expansion of the scholarship is necessary for students with extra needs who are not well-served by public schools.
However, similar to the current special needs scholarship, there is no provision in either proposed legislation that the receiving school provide special education services to the student.
