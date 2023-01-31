Kemp continues focus on education in second term

ATLANTA — In a spirited inaugural address Jan. 12, Gov. Brian Kemp took media and pundits to task and renewed his commitment to make education a priority in his second term.
“We listened to the people of our state…not the cocktail circuit [or] the so-called experts,” Kemp said before the crowd gathered at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center. “We gave Georgians the opportunity to go back to work, get their kids back in the classroom…and protect freedom to live their lives without fear of more government lockdowns, mandates and overreach.”
Kemp followed up on his commitment to education the next day by sending his amended FY 2023 budget to the Georgia Legislature which includes a $2,000 raise for teachers, pre-K teachers and certified kindergarten through 12th grade personnel.
If approved by the Legislature, the starting salary for first-year teachers will rise this year to $40,500 and average more than $62,000 for the state’s 115,000 public school teachers. The increase could place Georgia among the top 20 states for teacher pay, which was a goal Kemp set in his first run for office.
“We know we need more teachers,” said Kemp, whose daughter is a teacher. “We [also] need to help our kids recover from learning loss, to keep our classrooms safe and [commit] to fully funding our schools once again.”
Educators express support
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators praised the governor’s budget proposal, pointing to the challenges of retaining teachers in the classroom over the past few years. (Statewide study probes deeper into teacher burnout | School News | appenmedia.com)
“We are encouraged by Gov. Kemp’s announcement today of a proposed $2,000 increase to the state salary schedule for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel,” said PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper. “There is no doubt that a salary increase would assist with recruitment and retention of excellent educators for Georgia’s children.
Four years ago, in his first run at the state’s top office, Kemp won ona platform of public education support. He was able to push through a $5,000 salary increase for teachers during that term.
If Kemp’s amended FY 2023 budget is approved by the Legislature as expected, teachers on the state salary schedule will have received a $7,000 pay hike in his first five years in office.
Moving into FY 2024, which begins July 1, Kemp’s proposed budget includes over $150 million in one-time grants for school districts to address school security, learning loss and create pathways for paraprofessional staff to become fully certified teachers.
Officials with the Georgia School Boards Association praised the governor’s efforts to continue supporting teachers and students.
“Governor Kemp has been financially supportive of Georgia’s public schools once again this year, [and] we are particularly happy to see funding for items we asked for,” said Justin Pauley, director of communications for the association. “It may not look exactly as we hoped, but the school safety funding and additional counselors is greatly appreciated.
Georgia’s coffers are full
The state is well-positioned financially to support education, Kemp noted, despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and shaky national economy over the past three years.
“As we look ahead to the upcoming fiscal year, we expect the state’s economy to be well positioned to withstand any further national economic slowing,” Kemp wrote in letter to lawmakers that accompanied his budget. “The amended FY 2023 and FY 2024 budgets [will] continue to meet our financial obligations as a state while also investing in the education, health, and safety of our citizens.”
Georgia is coming out of the pandemic in better shape than many states, with a projected surplus of $2.4 billion this year. Kemp noted Georgia has been among the top 10 states for business for the 9th year in a row.
If the governor has his way, much of the state’s tax surplus will be returned to taxpayers this year through tax refunds and a one-time homeowner property tax relief grant to help with rising local property taxes.
“Instead of catering to the talk shows or what is [trending] in media, this administration and the leadership in the General Assembly are going to put you and your families first…and spend the next four years focused on growing Georgia,” Kemp said in his inaugural speech. “This old construction guy from Athens has never been more optimistic about the future of our state.”