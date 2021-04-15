JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A team from Johns Creek High School has advanced to the finals in the MathWorks Math Modeling (M3) Challenge after an impressive showing in the opening rounds of the global competition.
The team, Jason Bao, Aditya Bora, Mehul Dhoot, Joseph Suharno, and Austin Tsang, spent the past few months developing a solution to the problem of how to make internet access available to everyone.
Using mathematical modeling, students had 14 hours in February and March to come up with a solution to the real-world issue of “how to defeat the digital divide.”
Bora said he found the M3 Challenge to be unique among other math competitions, and entertaining as well.
“[It] pushed us to balance the quantitative and qualitative realms, breaking down our jumble of numbers into clear, concise explanations,” Bora said. “And it was a great opportunity for us to set aside 14 hours with a couple of friends, crack open a soda, and see how we can utilize modeling to change the world.”
The topic this year was selected to highlight the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities and their access to the internet.
“While this has been a problem for years, the pandemic has highlighted the reality of the digital divide,” said Karen Bill, director of judging for the M3 challenge. “Those who don't have fast, reliable internet are at a disadvantage when it comes to access to education…work and many other things.”
A total of 535 teams, totaling 2,400 11th and 12th graders from across the United States and the United Kingdom, submitted papers detailing their solutions to the challenge question. After two rounds of scrutiny from judges, six teams advanced to the final round.
The Johns Creek High team will join teams from Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania in pursuit of a share of nearly $125,000 in scholarships. The winning team will receive $22,500.
The final hurdle will be on April 26 when the teams present their findings virtually to a panel of professional mathematicians for final validation.
Last year, the Johns Creek team received an honorable mention, which served as motivation this year.
“We are determined to win the challenge this year after being named an honorable mention last year and look forward to seeing the final results,” Bora said.
Team coach Julie Meert said participating in the M3 Challenge helps the students develop skills that will benefit them in the future.
“It allows these students to participate in a ‘real world’ problem that tests their ability to use their accumulated math knowledge, think outside the box, and learn how to work together as a team,” Meert said.
Now in its 16th year, M3 Challenge is a program of Philadelphia-based Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics and is sponsored by MathWorks.
To learn more about the challenge, and this year’s challenge problem, visit https://m3challenge.siam.org/.
