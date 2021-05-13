By CANDY WAYLOCK
ATLANTA, Ga. — Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta will open in August with every available seat filled, and a host of others on a wait list in the event of a vacancy.
The North Fulton region’s newest high school will enroll just over 900 students in grades nine and 10 in its inaugural class, with 150 students on a wait list. All were selected through a lottery. In two years, the school will be at full capacity in grades nine through 12.
“It’s hard to believe that just a few short years ago this was just an idea up in the clouds,” said Principal Tim Duncan. “It’s been quite a pleasure to be entrusted with such an amazing project that is going to benefit so many.”’
The STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) school provides another option for students in the Fulton County School System outside traditional high school. The curriculum focuses on “building creators and problem solvers” with students on career paths of healthcare sciences, engineering or informational technology, Duncan said.
The school is located on the campus where the original Milton High School once stood. The stadium and athletic fields are the only part of the original structures that remain, and they will be used for school activities and for community events.
Duncan said about 80 percent of staff has already been hired, and he expects full staffing to be completed shortly. Additionally, Innovation Academy will be supported by a host of mentors and advisors, including 45 corporate partners, 39 North Fulton Chamber of Commerce partners, 145 outside advisors, and 25 Alpharetta-based tech partners.
Partners include WellStar and Emory health systems, Children’s Hospital, Georgia Tech and Georgia State universities, Southern Company, AT&T and Microsoft.
Innovation Academy joins two other schools opening in August for students in the Fulton County School System. It joins Alliance Academy, which is a similar STEM-based school serving South Fulton, and the Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence for students in grades 3 through 11 to access online learning.
“This is a historic time for the Fulton County School System,” said Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones. “It’s the first time I can remember when three new schools will open [at the same time] and receive students.”
He credited the Fulton County School Board with taking up the idea many years ago and pushing for the opportunities. The idea for a STEM-focused school had been batted around for years, but it took off when voters approved funding for the project in 2015 through the special purpose local options sales tax.
“[Through] these schools, we’re signaling to our parents in our community that we are committed to providing a world class education organization, right here in Fulton County,” Jones said.
