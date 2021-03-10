ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Students will have a place to call their own this fall when Innovation Academy opens for classes in downtown Alpharetta.
Urban Escape Games, a Roswell-based company specializing in recreation and amusement services, has partnered with the school to create an escape room.
The idea sprang from a conversation Principal Tim Duncan had with his staff on the use of escape rooms in schools. The idea intrigued Margaret Garth, English Department chair of Innovation Academy.
As someone new to the concept, Garth began doing research around the region and reached out to Urban Escape and contacted them.
Garth spoke to the company’s co-owner Dede Zambrowicz, and said she enjoyed her welcoming persona and her willingness to jump on board with Innovation Academy.
“I have never seen such generosity,” Garth said. “It’s so incredible that this company, that even in this time, they have been so generous for no other reason than to offer what they have.”
The room that was donated to the school is known as the CDC Escape Room, and it focuses on healthcare, one line of workforce study within the school’s core of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Urban Escape Games escape rooms are designed by an in-house team. The idea behind the structure is to engage participants to find clues, crack codes and solve puzzles to escape the room.
The school’s structure will be a professional escape room, and Garth said the school will be able to offer its business partners opportunity to use it as well.
“The whole purpose of Innovation Academy is to approach education in a different way,” Garth said. “The fact that we have this professional escape room that students can use…the problem-solving and being able to have this kind of experience is something I’ve never seen at another high school before.”
