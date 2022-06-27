GSU report shows elementary students most impacted by COVID closures

ATLANTA — Younger students may have been less vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, but they were hit hard academically, according to a recent Georgia State University report.
The study, conducted by the Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education, reviewed data from three area school districts, including Fulton County Schools, to measure student achievement in math and reading over the course of the two-year-long pandemic.
MAPLE has been collecting this data from the three districts since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It released its first findings in spring 2021 which looked at data in the first year of the pandemic.
The recent update states, “Student Achievement Growth During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” found many students have begun to recover academically in the second year of the pandemic. However, progress is uneven across student groups.
“The impact of the pandemic on student achievement growth has been greater in math than in reading…[and] students who were in elementary school when the pandemic hit, have fared worse than students who were in middle school,” wrote Tim Sass, the MAPLE faculty director who led the research.
Effects in middle schools
Middle school students still faced challenges, however. According to the research, the pause in learning growth averaged more than seven months for seventh grade reading across the three districts, and it ranged anywhere from zero to seven months for eighth grade math.
“The pandemic undid much of the progress schools and communities had made pre-COVID to reduce historic disparities,” Sass noted in the report.
In addition to Fulton Schools, data is being pulled from Clayton County Schools and a district which has chosen to remain anonymous.
In the May 2021 report, researchers found widespread learning “pauses” in math and reading across the three districts. Students were not necessarily losing knowledge, but they were not advancing academically to where they should have been.
The news was no surprise to officials with Fulton County Schools. The district had reported a stall in learning that set in almost immediately after schools shut down in March 2020.
By August 2020 when school resumed, some Fulton County Schools students were several months behind where they should have been academically, based on testing data.
The MAPLE report noted achievement trends across the three districts were influenced by geography, economic status, race and ethnicity. Most were disparities and factors in place even before the pandemic, creating academic disparities.
Students eligible for free and reduced lunches and minority students fared worse than any other group in the first year of the pandemic.
In-person teaching is key
A year into the pandemic in 2021, MAPLE researchers found COVID-related issues continued to disrupt learning. However, student achievement was boosted when instruction returned to the classroom as quickly as possible.
On average, elementary students who returned to in-person instruction during fall 2020 had significantly higher learning growth than their peers who continued to learn remotely, according to Sass.
Of the three districts in the study, only Fulton County Schools opened for in-person instruction in the fall of 2020.
Fulton County Schools officials say the decision to quickly resume in-person instruction likely helped stem further learning loss during the pandemic.
“The return to face-to-face instruction, coupled with our accelerated curriculum and intensive supports like small group tutoring, extended day sessions, and a more robust summer school, all related to the [academic] recovery,” said Brian Noyes, chief communications officer for Fulton Schools.
Fulton County Schools also directed most of its COVID relief funding to implementing a comprehensive “Bridge to Success” program to get learning back on track.
With only two years of data to review, MAPLE researchers say there is still a lot to be learned as far as best practices and strategies. But it recommends attention be focused primarily on the most vulnerable students.
“Recovery efforts ought to target students who experienced the greatest declines in national rankings and have been the slowest to recover,” Sass wrote. “Participation [in these efforts] may need to be mandated or incentivized and is key to the programs’ success.”
To read the full report, visit gpl.gsu.edu/, and click on “Publications.”