Gov. Kemp urges lawmakers to hike teacher salaries

ATLANTA, Ga. — It has taken three years, but Gov. Brian Kemp is set to fulfill his campaign promise of boosting public school teacher salaries by $5,000 while in office.
The first-term governor was able to secure a partial win in 2019 when the Georgia Legislature approved a $3,000 salary increase. This year, Kemp hopes to get legislative approval to fund the remaining $2,000 raise for the state’s 120,000 public school teachers.
If approved, the raise would take effect by Sept. 1 in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The bump in salary could put Georgia among the top 20 for teacher salaries in the United States, according to data from the National Education Association. The current average salary of Georgia public school teachers is nearly $60,600, with the starting salary at $38,509.
The pay raise for teachers would add nearly $280 million to the state budget beginning in the 2023 budget year. But the expense is worth it, Kemp said.
“Teachers…across our state are doing their best to help students overcome learning loss due to the pandemic,” Kemp said in his State of the State address Jan. 13. “Teachers are asked to do more…and the need for a world-class K-12 education [has] never been greater.”
The governor took to the Georgia House floor last week to offer his amended budget for the current 2022 fiscal year and to present his proposed budget for FY23, which would go into effect July 1.
In total, Kemp is asking the Legislature to put an additional $1.4 billion dollars back into public education. This includes nearly $383 million to fully fund school districts after years of austerity cuts to what schools “earned” under the state school funding formula.
Kemp praised all school staff for their “heroic” efforts navigating schools through a persistent pandemic, which is now impacting a third school year.
“School staff, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and teachers all do a terrific job keeping our kids safe,” said Kemp, whose daughter is a public school teacher. “To support their heroic efforts…we as state leaders must continue to do everything we can to ensure they have the resources necessary to fulfill their mission.”
To that end, Kemp is urging legislators to approve an amendment to the current budget to fund bonuses for most school staff.
If approved by the Legislature, full-time instructional staff, support staff, and administration will receive a $2,000 bonus, and school bus drivers, nurses, nutrition workers, and part-time employees would receive $1,000.
The budget adjustment to cover the bonuses would cost the state $318 million. The timing, however, is good for Kemp. The state is sitting on near record-breaking tax revenues, with collections up nearly 17 percent from FY 2021.
If approved, the bonuses for staff this year would be the second bonus from the state in as many years. Last year, most school staff received a similar bonus funded through federal stimulus dollars tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia was among the top recipients of federal dollars in the three rounds of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds, collecting nearly $6 billion to assist public schools deal with the disruptions the pandemic created.
In addition to the state bonuses to staff, many school districts, including the Fulton County and Forsyth County school systems, used their stimulus allotment to provide additional bonuses to staff last spring.
