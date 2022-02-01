Georgia's General Assembly focuses on education issues

ATLANTA, Ga. — In the opening days of the 2021-22 legislative session, hot button education issues related to curriculum, books, athlete “biology” and firearms in schools have signaled lively debate ahead for state lawmakers.
The House and Senate convened Jan. 10 in Atlanta for the second half of the two-year session, slated to end on April 4. The later than normal end to the 40-day session was a bit surprising, especially in an election year with every legislative seat – House and Senate – in play.
Under state law, legislators cannot fundraise while in session. In most years, the General Assembly is out by the end of March.
House and Senate leaders explained staffing shortages related to the ongoing pandemic means employees need additional time to manage the workload.
In addition to new bills introduced this year, lawmakers can also consider any leftover legislation from last session. Bills introduced in 2021 which saw no final action – pass or fail – can be picked up again for debate.
The key date for bill sponsors is Crossover Day on March 15. Bills that have not passed their originating chamber, either the House or Senate, by that date are considered dead for the year.
But, with politics nothing is ever really dead. Failed bills are often resurrected and attached as amendments to other bills, known as “Christmas tree” legislation.
The number of headline-grabbing legislation in play already this session is not a surprise to education legislation watchers. Controversial topics that fire up bases are the norm on the campaign trail.
“Keep in mind it is an election year,” noted Angela Palm, director of policy and legislative services for the Georgia School Boards Association. “That sometimes makes it harder to separate the serious from the soundbite.”
In her Capital Watch blog, Palm noted issues related to what is being taught in K-12 schools, who decides, who approves, and the role of parents in the classroom will be on the table.
A look at bills currently under discussion in the legislature:
Firearms in schools
Sponsored by Rep. Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas), House Bill 903 is called the "Second Amendment Restoration and Protection Act." It expands the possession of weapons or long guns by individuals within a school safety zone, at a school function, or on a bus to all legal license holders.
In 2014, the state restrictions on weapons in school safety zones were eased. School districts which could not afford campus police officers were allowed to designate security personnel to carry weapons on campus.
HB 903 seeks to extend that privilege to all legally licensed individuals, allowing them to carry weapons within school safety zones and other areas if approved by the local school board.
The bill also seeks to expand existing state law for those who have locked firearms in their vehicles while on campus. Currently the law only applies to those over 21 legally allowed to carry weapons. HB 903 would expand that provision to students.
Critical Race Theory
Last summer members of the Georgia Board of Education voted 11-2 to pass a resolution banning the teaching of race-based curriculum, commonly referenced as Critical Race Theory.
Gov. Brian Kemp urged school systems to do the same in his State of the State address last month.
The resolution had little impact on curriculum, because the Georgia Board of Education does not approve curriculum, but it was a shot across the bow. In the first week of the legislative session, three bills have already been filed.
These include HB 888 which bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public classrooms, along with SB 375 and SB 377 which are similar pieces of legislation encouraging local governments to take measures to prevent introduction of the curriculum.
There is a long list of legislators who have signed on as sponsors to the bills. Of note, currently instruction in elements specifically tied to CRT is not part of any state curriculum standards.
Other education legislation:
SB 220 – The “Georgia Civics Renewal Act” — Creates a commission to review the conditions needs, issues, and problems related to civics education in Georgia schools.
SB 226 – “The Library Bill” — Requires school boards to adopt complaint resolution policies for parents concerned with materials they consider “harmful to minors.” A House version, HB 516, has also been filed.
SB 231 – Would establish a pilot program to determine the feasibility of a state-funded charter school program for adults 21-35 who have not received a high school diploma.
SB 240 – Allows local districts to require, as a condition of graduation, 11th, and 12th graders to complete a program on the critical role elections play in Georgia and the United States.
HB 276 – This is one of three bills filed limiting girls’ sports only to those born biologically female. It would waive “sovereign immunity” for school districts to make their own decisions, mandating state law adherence. Similar legislation, SB 266 (“Save Girls Sports Act”) was introduced in 2021 and passed the Senate Education Committee.
SB 316 – Expands on current stalking laws and would require local boards to ensure students and parents are notified that some acts of bullying or cyberbullying may constitute stalking in violation of the law.
SB 327/SR 360 – A constitutional amendment and its enabling legislation allowing residents to exempt property taxes for schools if the State Board of Education adopts a resolution declaring the school district has “substantially deviated from the approved course curriculum adopted by the State Board.”
HB 385 – Part of Kemp’s goals to increase the teacher pipeline. The bill would allow retired teachers in high needs areas to return to work full time and continue to receive retirement benefits.
HB 869 – Prohibits requiring a COVID vaccine for employees, students or customers. (Pre-filed but not yet “dropped” for full consideration).
HB 904 – Eliminates corporal punishment in schools. (Georgia is one of only 19 states that still allow corporal punishment, or paddling students, for misbehavior).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.