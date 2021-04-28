ATLANTA, Ga. — The chaos created by COVID-19 may have a silver lining for students dreading the annual Georgia Milestones tests, as well as for schools which feared the impact of low scores on their academic reputation.
Last month the U.S. Department of Education approved Georgia’s request to waive the annual accountability requirements, which is the annual school “report card” known as the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).
A key piece of the CCRPI is student performance on the annual Georgia Milestones assessments. Under federal law, all states must administer an annual assessment of student achievement.
The federal government did not waive Georgia’s request to pause the assessments this year; a decision which disappointed state leaders.
“Our students and teachers have worked incredibly hard during this unprecedented time and school systems should not be punished for an unexpected school year,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We will be using test scores as a way to help our students, not as a punitive measure."
Traditionally the high-stakes tests count for 20 percent of the final grade in tested high school subjects, and are a key factor in retention and promotion of students in lower grades. This year the End of Course tests in high school will count for a minimum of 0.1 percent of the final grade.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said schools can use other measures to determine retention and promotion in elementary and middle schools.
“Classroom teachers and administrators can hopefully get some relief since the test results of students this year will be used purely as a gauge of student learning rather than an [overall school] score," Woods said.
Although some districts are adding more weight to the End of Course tests to incentivize students to take the tests more seriously, Fulton County Schools will follow the state’s lead.
“[We are] observing the state’s minimum requirement for the weight of EOCs on a student grade,” said Cliff Jones, chief academic officer for the district. “We are administering the milestones during the school day to face-to-face and for remote students who choose to come into school.”
He said individual schools are working with families whose children remain in all virtual instruction on how to take the EOC assessments.
Currently the assessments cannot be administered remotely, per federal guidelines. However, Woods said if online students decline to take the tests because of health and safety reasons they should not be required to do so and will not be penalized.
As Fulton County Schools deals with significant learning loss over the past year of education disruption, tests and other assessments will be valuable as they gather the data and make remediation plans.
A study of learning loss among elementary and middle school students conducted last summer registered up to two months of learning loss in just the first few months of the pandemic. Moving forward, the district is looking to gather even more data on where the loss is occurring and how to close the gaps.
“Fulton County Schools is working with our research partner Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education to determine the learning impact to our elementary and middle school students during the pandemic,” Jones said. “High school data will be reported out via credit acquisition, SAT, ACT and AP exam performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.