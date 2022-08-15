Georgia Milestones reset benchmark for achievement

ATLANTA — It’s out with the old results and in with the new.
Student performance on the state’s annual test of achievement, known as Georgia Milestones, will undergo a “pandemic adjustment” from the Georgia Department of Education.
The Milestones assessments are the federally mandated tests given to students each year to measures how well they have mastered the content in English/language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
While the series of tests have been given to students since the 2014-2015 school year, the scores from this school year’s assessments will set the new baseline for school and district performance.
“We will use the [2021-2022] scores to determine where to push in supports and continue addressing the impact of lost learning opportunities due to the pandemic,” said Meghan Frick with the Georgia Department of Education.
One recent report found widespread learning “pauses” in math and reading among students in Metro Atlanta school districts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were not necessarily losing knowledge but were not advancing academically to where they should have been.
Frick noted students showed strong improvement on this year’s Georgia Milestones assessments from the previous year. However, comparisons are difficult because testing has been disrupted over the past three years.
“While scores have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, [this year’s] scores clearly show that academic recovery is underway in Georgia's public schools,” Frick said.
At the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, Georgia Milestones were cancelled as schools shut down in mid-March. In 2021, assessments returned, but testing was optional and scores could only help – not hurt – a student’s final grade.
In Fulton County Schools, only 16 of its 108 schools had a participation rate above 80 percent on the 2021 Milestones. That is well below the 95 percent threshold required by the federal government.
This year, with no waivers from testing, Fulton County Schools expects to meet the 95 percent participation rate, as well as continue to improve its test scores.
“These results show further proof that communities and schools are recovering from the pandemic,” said Fulton County School Board President Julia Bernath. “We are so proud of our students, teachers and staff for their dedication to recovering our educational excellence."
Students excelling despite disruption
Fulton County Schools officials noted the low participation rates on last year’s Milestones assessments prevent any meaningful comparisons to the spring 2022 scores.
However, when compared to other districts, Fulton County Schools had bright spots. Those included exceeding the statewide results in the percentage of students reading at or above grade level for all grades, as well in the percentage of students who scored as “proficient” and “distinguished” leaders in math and science.
The district’s focus on recovering learning loss over the past two years has paid off, Fulton County Schools officials say. A significant portion of the district’s COVID funding is supporting the Bridge to Success program.
The three-year initiative is focused on “learning recovery” efforts, noted Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney.
“The high level of engagement from our students and staff demonstrates that the strategies of our Bridge to Success plan are having an impact,” Looney said. “However, while we are pleased with some results, we know there is much more work to be done.”
In the 2022-23 school year which starts in early August, Looney said the district will turn its attention to student attendance in the classroom as opposed to all-virtual learning.
“Parents are encouraged to make sure their students are attending school as much as possible,” he said. “Research has shown [direct instruction] to be critical to overall student progress.”
---