Georgia Milestones on deck for students

ATLANTA — High stakes testing returns to the classroom this spring after two years of COVID-19 disruption meant few penalties for low performance and participation. That won’t be the case this year.
“[Georgia] Milestones tests will proceed and they will count,” said Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones during the February meeting of the Fulton County Board of Education.
The federally-mandated Georgia Milestones assessments were waived in spring 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, assessments returned, but testing was optional and scores could only help – not hurt – a student’s final grade.
This year, the Georgia Department of Education is again requesting some flexibility from the U.S. Department of Education for the Milestones assessments.
A spokeswoman for the GDOE said the state was allowed to cancel Georgia Milestones in 2020 and make significant adjustments in 2021. This year federal authorities are tightening the reins.
“However, they are allowing states to submit [adjustments to their plans] for 2022, to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic,” said Meghan Frick, communications director for the GDOE.
The requests for flexibility focus on letter grades for districts and schools, attendance requirements, school “climate” ratings, financial reports and other segments disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.
The 2022 Milestones results will essentially create new baselines for scores moving forward.
“It’s important for us as these scores come in, because we can’t compare them [over previous years],” Jones said. “They don't compare to 2018…and they certainly don't compare to last year.”
Beginning in April, Milestones assessments will be given to all students in grades three through eight (End of Grade tests), and to students taking certain high school subjects (End of Course tests). Testing will continue into May.
The scores will be used for promotion and retention decisions in elementary and middle school, and count as 20 percent of the final grade in tested high school subjects.
Jones is most concerned with hitting the 95 percent participation rate this year – a requirement waived last year. If the level is not met, schools will be penalized in their overall achievement score. Unlike past state testing, parents cannot opt out of Milestones assessments.
Last year, not one Fulton County schools came close to meeting 95 percent participation. The participation rate ranged from 5 percent to 61 percent of students testing.
“If we don't get the participation rate, and we don't get students trying their best, then we're not going to have accurate data to make to inform our decisions,” Jones explained.
While the results of Milestones assessments provide student data, the scores are also used to create the “report card” of the school and the overall district, known as the CCRPI (college and career ready performance index).
This information is valuable to parents looking to enroll in the Fulton County School System, or to compare their school to other schools.
School board member Gail Dean (Sandy Springs) said it is important for teachers and administrators to understand the impact of the scores, and to encourage participation.
“A lot rests on these scores,” Dean said. “Especially when we look at where somebody wants to live and what school district they want to move into.”
And as Fulton County Schools is focused mitigating the impact of the pandemic that spans three school years, assessments are key.
“It's really important to understand where our students are at the end of this year, so that we can plan for their learning and recovery from learning disruption,” Jones said.
Georgia Milestones tested subjects
|Georgia Milestones
|English/Language Arts (ELA)
|Mathematics
|Science
|Social Studies
|End of Grade (EOG)
|Grades 3-8
|Grades 3-8
|Grades 5 & 8*
|Grade 8
|End of Course (EOC)
|American Literature & Composition
|Algebra 1/Coordinate Algebra
|Biology
|U.S. History
About Georgia Milestones
In 2001, the federal No Child Left Behind Act mandated annual testing of public school students. School districts were responsible for ensuring all students performed at acceptable levels. Penalties were issued to districts that failed to show improvement.
In 2015, No Child Left Behind was replaced by the Every Students Succeeds Act (ESSA). The new law removed federal penalties and pushed more decision-making to the states on strategies to raise achievement levels.
ESSA requires all states to have, at minimum, an annual assessment to measure student achievement in math, English/language arts and science.
In Georgia, students are given Milestone End of Grade (EOG) tests in grades three through eight, and End of Course tests for specific high school courses. Students are also tested in social studies (EOG) and U.S. history (EOC).
EOG tests in middle school subjects are used for student promotion and retention. EOC tests in high school courses count as the final exam in tested subjects and count for 20 percent of the student’s final grade.