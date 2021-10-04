Fulton Science Academy named National Blue Ribbon School

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Fulton Science Academy was among 325 schools in the country named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
• Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
• Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Fulton Science Academy earned the award under the Exemplary High-Performing Schools category.
“What a remarkable and well-deserved recognition for our community in our 10th year as a school,” Fulton Science Academy founding principal Kenan Sener said. “From the first day we opened our school, our vision has always included becoming a nationally ranked and recognized school because we strive to offer the best education possible to our precious students.”
Along those lines, Fulton Science Academy laid out a strategy five years ago to earn the Blue Ribbon School award.
“This goal meant that we would go above and beyond to improve all aspects of our school to foster a caring and quality learning environment conducive to our students determining their goals and achieving their dreams,” Senar said. “Today, we have the immense joy of reaching this highly prestigious milestone.”
The award will be presented in November at a ceremony in Washington D.C.
