Fulton Schools to continue COVID protocols

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Fulton County School System opens for classes Aug. 9 with most COVID-19 protocols still in place from last year. The one exception is the mandatory mask policy, which was lifted June 1 allowing the option of face coverings.

Schools Superintendent Mike Looney said the decision to open the school year with masks optional – but highly recommended — is based on summer school results with more than 12,000 students attending classes in person.

“Based on our experiences with summer school…with masks being optional…and without having to close a single classroom or single school, we've learned to manage the risk and mitigate the risk to the extent possible,” he said at a July 22 meeting of the Fulton County Board of Education.

Masks will be mandated on all school buses, complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules for public transportation.

He acknowledged the Delta variant of COVID-19 is increasing the threat of the virus in the county, but the numbers remain low when compared to where they have been in the past. Regardless, Looney said the district is prepared to change course if conditions change.

“We stand ready to pivot and make adjustments,” Looney said. “And I want our parents and our community to know that we will be the first ones to make adjustments if the data warrants.”

Last week the CDC said people in “high-transmission communities” should wear masks in indoor public spaces, even if they’ve been vaccinated.

Georgia is considered an area of high transmission. In the North Fulton region, all five cities had incident rates below 100 per 100,000 residents for the two weeks ending July 21. Mountain Park reported no positive cases.

Looney said the district is not ignoring the CDC or other public health guidance, but noted the changes are frequent.

“At times it conflicts with each other,” he said. “We want to make sure that we are reflective and make judicious decisions that don't change overnight.”

A spokesman for the district said the revised direction from the CDC last week is being reviewed by staff.

“As with all updates from public health, state and federal officials, Fulton County Schools’ COVID-19 Executive Task Force will review the new information, confer with leadership, and then notify our community if changes are warranted,” said Chief Communications Officer Brian Noyes.

The issue was hotly debated on the district’s social media sites, with equal numbers of pros and cons of mandatory masking. A petition to require masks in schools has been created.

According to CDC statistics, fewer than 350 children under 18 have died from COVID-19 nationwide as of mid-July. The rate is similar to the fatality rate for seasonal flu.

Staff protocols to continue

The reporting procedures for COVID exposure, positive test results and all other procedures implemented last year will continue into the next year, noted Chief Talent Officer Ron Wade.

“We are asking that all staff and students report for three main reasons…whether they've been COVID positive, may have a pending test, or if they’ve been in direct contact with a COVID positive person,” Wade said.

Currently, about 80% of teachers surveyed have received the COVID vaccination, he noted. Vaccination will not be a condition of employment.

This year, an employee portal for reporting will be used instead of emailing results. A “COVID response team” will also be used to follow up on COVID issues.

“We're just going to ask all the stakeholders to make sure they cooperate and be truthful and answering employees about their vaccination status,” Wade added.

One significant change from last year is the compensation for employees who have to quarantine. Last year, the district continued to pay employees even if they had used all their leave time. That will not apply this year.

Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones noted students who are required to quarantine will be offered virtual tutoring options to remain on track with academics. The district is also looking at extended day options for students to enhance instruction outside the classroom.

Last year, studies showed the loss or pause in learning was several months because of the pandemic disruption. That situation is expected to continue into this year.

With the rise in COVID cases occurring at the start of the school year, the district is also expanding the number of seats available in the Fulton Virtual Academy for last minute changes.

Parents had to commit last year to an instruction mode for this year to avoid constant disruption to schools with students in and out of classrooms.

Decisions on closing schools

Looney said the closing procedure for responding to COVID cases or outbreaks in schools will remain the same as last year. Decisions will be made at the classroom, school or district level depending on the impact.

That decision was welcome news to North Fulton school board member Katie Reeves.

“I appreciate that we will be reacting to the local school community not Fulton County as a whole,” Reeves said. “Because we found out in the past that that didn't necessarily work very well.”

In March 2019 when COVID-19 became an issue, the entire district was shuttered after one positive case in South Fulton.

Looney said the closing procedure developed last year worked well with different levels of closure depending on the outbreak.

“Our default position is to have school in a face-to-face environment, if at all possible and safe,” he said, “And it might mean we have to quarantine a classroom…a grade level…and last resort pivot to remote learning for the entire district.”

The closing procedure can be found on the district’s website, fultonschools.org.