Fulton schools introduces new 'mass' detectors, weeklong breaks

MILTON, Ga. — Northwestern Middle School held a community meeting at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 14 in the school’s media center. The meeting was presented by Fulton County School Board members Lillie Pozatek and Katha Stuart to update parents and faculty on the police department’s latest safety and security measures and the current layout of the 2024-2025 school year calendar. The gathering opened with a musical performance from the school’s choir before Fulton County Schools Police Chief Mark Sulborski spoke on weapon detection testing.
“We have a new technology coming to the district,” Sulborski said. “We’re going to actually be implementing something that is better than the traditional type of metal detector. It’s a mass detector…It’s going to be all self-contained, we set it up, we’ll funnel everyone that’s coming into your school into one, pack it up, and leave…We’re not creating a new wheel. We’re basing it on what other people have done and have been very successful with.”
In the hopes of enhancing detection accuracy and efficiency, the district is sending them out to a random selection of schools to simplify the process for those entering the facility. The latest technology is expected to identify the location of a potential weapon more precisely.
“It’s not going to be at schools permanently, it’s going to be random.” Stuart said. “It’s really a phenomenal technology…If I have something in my bag that is detected as a gun, I am going to be pulled out to the side so that everyone can come on through. It’s one more tool in our arsenal of keeping your kids safe.”
Stuart and Pozatek discussed some of the key changes to the school calendar for next year. The most substantial is the addition of a full week break for staff and students in the fall and winter as opposed to shortened school weeks. By putting this into action, the School Board hopes to decrease the number of students missing important class material. Board members plan to finalize the calendar in December.
“One of the things that I think we’re all on the same page about is that we want to make sure our students are getting continuous education,” Pozatek said. “I trust our principals and our teachers and our curriculum. They are the experts.”
The two continued to answer questions from the attendees before providing dates for upcoming meetings. Pozatek holds her next community meeting at Alpharetta High School on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Stuart’s next meeting will be at Roswell High School on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
For more information on these matters or upcoming community meetings, visit www.fultonschools.org.